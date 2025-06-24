Anzeige
WKN: 883867 | ISIN: IE0000669501 | Ticker-Symbol: GL9
Tradegate
24.06.25 | 15:35
12,850 Euro
+1,82 % +0,230
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
GLANBIA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GLANBIA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,67012,82018:21
12,67012,82018:00
PR Newswire
24.06.2025 17:54 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Institute for Governance & Markets: Institute for Governance & Markets: Survey Reveals Growing Frustration Among Co-op Shareholders Over Glanbia Governance

Institute for Governance & Markets releases preliminary findings from member surveys and launches nationwide study.

DUBLIN, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Governance & Markets ("IGM") today released highlights from its Spring 2025 field surveys examining member perceptions of governance, transparency, and accountability in Irish agricultural co-operatives. Drawing on responses gathered at the Annual General Meetings of Glanbia Plc and its majority shareholder Tirlán, the findings reveal a growing disconnect between co-operative principles and current governance practices.

The Institute for Governance and Markets Logo (PRNewsfoto/The Institute for Governance & Markets)

The surveys, conducted in person and via digital questionnaires at Glanbia Plc ("Glanbia") and Tirlán's annual meetings, capture the voices of farmer shareholders. A majority of respondents expressed doubts about the clarity of decision-making processes, the effectiveness of accountability mechanisms, and the alignment of leadership with member interests.

Key Findings:

  • 61% of members feel they have sufficient voice in major investment decisions.
  • Over 70% of members surveyed expressed doubt about the effectiveness of current accountability mechanisms.
  • 57% said their co-op should align more closely with institutional investors calling for governance reform.
  • 65% of respondents indicated limited understanding of how investment decisions are made and evaluated.

While the research focused on Glanbia and Tirlán as case studies, the findings point to broader challenges that may affect democratic participation and trust within member-owned enterprises. While many respondents support the principle of co-operative ownership, the findings underscore growing frustration with how that ownership is being managed, particularly in the context of Glanbia's recent performance and strategic direction.

Next Steps: National Survey

To validate and expand upon these initial findings, IGM is now launching a nationwide survey which can be found on IGM's website at: https://www.igmresearch.org/research

About IGM

The Institute for Governance & Markets (IGM) is an independent research initiative focused on how ownership structures, governance frameworks, and market dynamics impact civic and economic outcomes. Founded by a group of European researchers, IGM examines how governance and issues of stakeholder influence across various sectors influence economic growth.

Media Contact:
inquiries@igmresearch.org
https://www.igmresearch.org/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717893/IGM_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/institute-for-governance--markets-survey-reveals-growing-frustration-among-co-op-shareholders-over-glanbia-governance-302489899.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
