Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel: A Luxury Playground

With its massive expansion, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel prepare to bring even more of its best in dining, hospitality, and gaming to the Seattle area.

SNOQUALMIE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Just a 30-minute drive outside of Seattle lies the perfect respite from the hustle and bustle of the city: Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel. With a variety of restaurants, spa, casino, hotel, and stunning views of the surrounding landscape, it's the perfect place to sit back and unwind. To make things even easier for visitors, the casino provides a free shuttle service in and out of downtown Seattle.

"It is really special for our guests to come and spend the night out here in peace and tranquility," says Mary Lou Patterson, interim CEO. "You can have fun playing your favorite game. Maybe take in a concert or show, whatever you want to do. The next morning, you go to Seattle and catch a game. It's just straight down the interstate and you're there."

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel has been named Seattle's best casino by various news outlets, awarded by readers of Seattle Magazine in 2024 and by 425 for the past decade, and it's no surprise why. With a 165,000-square-foot gaming floor, the casino offers plenty of gaming options for everyone. Settle in with a cocktail and a group of strangers at one of the casino's 58 table games. More discerning players can take advantage of the floor's high-stakes tables. Or try your luck at one of the casino's 1,700 slot machines. While the casino offers something for everyone, the team is making sure that all patrons can enjoy gaming in comfort.

"We are expanding our gaming floor to have a larger designated non-smoking area," says Patterson. "We do have a designated nonsmoking area today, but it's very small and confined. Now, our patrons can come in through the hotel entrance, and walk straight into the nonsmoking area, never having to walk across the smoking floor at all."

This isn't the first time that Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel has crafted unique spaces for its clientele. In 2021, it opened the first sportsbook in the state of Washington, which the casino operates itself to this day, a feat the team is incredibly proud of.

High-Octane Entertainment

With the upcoming opening of its new, state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel can now expand its list of visiting talent to include even bigger acts from across the globe. And the entertainment staff doesn't stick to just one genre of music. They source talent from across the music world, like rap, rock, country, and soul. With plenty of space and a variety of performers, everyone can find a concert to appreciate. This summer, music lovers can soak up the sun at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel's outdoor summer concert series, taking advantage of the casino's scenic views of Snoqualmie Valley and Mount Si.

The new 2,000-seat entertainment and convention space is a multi-use space, perfect for catching a show or attending a work conference. Attendees won't have to squish in to view the stage, as the room's tall ceilings and grand space provide plenty of room to spread out. If attendees need a break from their function, a spacious seating area and luxury bathrooms wait just outside.

A World-Class Culinary Experience

Feeling peckish after a day full of fun? Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel offers seven dining options across the property. From prime steaks and sushi to coffees or a full buffet, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel can satisfy any craving. Its marquee restaurants, Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood and 12 Moons, offer a superb dining experience with stunning views of the surrounding landscape. Patterson swears the casino boasts some of the best sushi she's ever had. Additionally, the award-winning Vista Prime Steaks & Seafood offers an extensive wine list and mouthwatering wagyu beef options. Because of its plethora of options, visitors from picky eaters to foodies will find something delicious to munch on.

Rest & Relaxation

Fun abounds around every corner at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel, but it isn't just a gambling destination. A new destination spa will be opening in 2025, creating an oasis of calm on the premises. The spa will include multiple treatment rooms and a full slate of luxury spa services.

"You will feel the spa's theme of tranquility as you enter the space," says Patterson. "It's going to be very special, very earth toned, very relaxing. All the treatments are centered around relaxing. Come in here, get a treatment, and leave everything at the door to get a true reset."

For those looking to unwind further, Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel boasts a heated pool with panoramic views of the Cascade Mountains, perfect for soaking in the scenery while enjoying a refreshing swim. Adjacent hot tubs provide a peaceful space to relax, whether under the sun or stars.

If connecting with nature is more your style, Patterson notes that there are tons of outdoor spaces, both on and off property, to take in the beauty of the valley. "The state parks around us are open for hiking, kayaking, and boating. There's a ton of outdoor activities in the area," she says.

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel is the perfect place to unplug from city life and enjoy all the area has to offer. "We are all very excited about the expansion," says Patterson. "We're really interested to see where this new expansion is going to take us and how it's evolving the property."

Delight in Your Stay

At the intersection of natural beauty and refined luxury, the accommodations at Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel redefine the guest experience. The Deluxe Rooms set the tone with a seamless fusion of nature-inspired design and modern comfort, offering everything from king and two-queen options to accessible layouts, all crafted for effortless relaxation. Elevating the experience, Premium Rooms pair sleek interiors with panoramic views of Mount Si and the Snoqualmie Valley, delivering a peaceful yet stylish escape. For the ultimate indulgence, the Suites go above and beyond. The Grand Suite invites you to unwind in a spacious haven, featuring a separate living room, luxurious king bed, and a spa-inspired bathroom complete with a soaking tub. Meanwhile, the Signature Suite raises the bar with its elegant open layout, sophisticated bar area, and elevated amenities, perfect for celebrating life's biggest moments or simply savoring the finest in hospitality.

Snoqualmie Casino & Hotel's expanded spaces open this summer, so book a trip, sit back, and enjoy the view!

AMENITIES AT SNOQUALMIE CASINO & HOTEL

210-room luxury hotel

Destination spa

State-of-the-art entertainment and convention venue

7 restaurants and cafes

Sportsbook

Casino Designated nonsmoking area 1,700 slot machines and 58 classic table games

Transportation to Seattle

Loyalty and rewards program

