ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 18:02 Uhr
Optima Tax Relief Rallies Employees to Provide Over One Ton of Assistance During Annual Donation Drive

Company-wide effort delivers over one ton of essential goods to local nonprofits serving Orange County's most vulnerable

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Optima Tax Relief proudly concluded its annual community donation drive on June 11th and 12th, reaffirming the company's commitment to serving not only its clients but also the greater community. The two-day event, held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., welcomed employees to contribute essential items in support of neighbors in need.

Optima Cares donation drive

Optima Cares donation drive
Optima Tax employees volunteering at the Optima Cares annual donation drive

Employees donated a wide array of goods-including gently used and new clothing, shoes of all sizes, non-perishable food, and books for all age groups-benefiting several local nonprofit organizations that serve underserved individuals and families throughout Orange County. This year's donations were distributed among:

  • OC Rescue Mission - Clothing donations

  • OC Food Bank - Non-perishable food

  • Think Together - Books for children and teens

  • Shoes for the Homeless - Footwear of all sizes

This initiative reflects Optima's ongoing mission to be a responsible corporate citizen and a force for good in the community.

"At Optima, giving back is part of who we are," said David King, CEO of Optima Tax Relief. "Our annual donation drive reflects our team's genuine desire to make a difference-and we continue to improve our impact every year. We're committed to maintaining our ranking as one of the most community-minded companies, and this event will help us keep the momentum going."

Thanks to the overwhelming support from hundreds of employees, donations totaled:

  • 555 lbs. of food

  • 458 books

  • 174 pairs of shoes

  • 32 boxes of clothes (1355 lbs.)

These donations are already being distributed by partner organizations to make an immediate difference.

About Optima Tax Relief:
Optima Tax Relief is the nation's leading tax resolution firm assisting individuals and businesses struggling with unmanageable IRS and state tax debts. Optima's commitment to delivering unparalleled service and results has earned the company numerous honors, including the International Torch Award for Ethics from the Better Business Bureau and Civic 50 recognitions for corporate responsibility and community involvement. Optima has helped tens of thousands of taxpayers yearly achieve financial relief and peace of mind.

Contact Information
Amy Hogancamp
Sr. Director of Communications
amyh@optimataxrelief.com
1 (800) 536-0734 x1265

