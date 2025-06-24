TAC Industries, Inc: Fresh Abilities Celebrates 5 Years of Success

Fresh Abilities, a one-of-a-kind restaurant and workforce development program operated in partnership with TAC Industries and Clark State College, is proud to celebrate five years of empowering young adults with disabilities and other barriers through culinary training and community employment. A special anniversary celebration will be held on Thursday, June 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Clark State College's Eagle's Nest in Springfield.

SPRINGFIELD, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Opened in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fresh Abilities has since grown into a nationally recognized model for inclusive workforce development. The restaurant provides fast-casual dining to the public while serving as a hands-on training site where individuals with disabilities learn essential kitchen, customer service, and employment skills.

Fresh Abilities Invitation



"Fresh Abilities is about creating access, breaking down barriers, and proving what's possible when we invest in people's potential," said Jim Zahora, CEO at TAC Industries.

National Recognition for Innovation and Partnership

In 2024, Fresh Abilities and its parent organization, TAC Industries, were honored with the prestigious SourceAmerica Innovation Award, recognizing the organization's creative approach to inclusive employment and real-world skills development.

Read more here: TAC Wins 2024 Innovation Award

Clark State College, which provides the training environment and location for the restaurant, has also earned national attention for its role in the success of Fresh Abilities. In 2022, the college was named a finalist for the Bellwether Award, which highlights innovative and results-driven community college programs. In 2023, Clark State was again honored as a finalist for the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) Awards of Excellence for Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership, recognizing its groundbreaking collaboration with TAC and Fresh Abilities.

Success in Every Story

Fresh Abilities has trained and graduated dozens of individuals, many of whom have gone on to meaningful employment in restaurants and businesses across the region.

Graduate Spotlight Stories:

Amy - Amy was one of the first graduates of the Fresh Abilities program. After completing the program, Amy was hired at Fazoli's where she worked for several years. "Fresh Abilities helped me get comfortable and confident working in the community. The training on customer service helped me especially in my current job."

Tyler - Tyler now works at Catanzaro's Pizza and Subs and has become a vital part of the kitchen team. "I am responsible for making all the salads, but I've also learned the pizza dough making process. Fresh Abilities helped me develop prepping ingredients and how to handle a knife safely."

These stories represent just a few of the many individuals who have completed the program and gone on to meaningful employment across the region.

Event Details

The June 26th anniversary celebration will honor Clark State College for its ongoing partnership and recognize the program's collective impact on the region. Community members, business leaders, graduates, and supporters will gather to reflect on five years of progress and look ahead to what's next for Fresh Abilities.

To learn more about Fresh Abilities, visit www.freshabilities.com. For more information about TAC Industries, visit www.tacind.com.

