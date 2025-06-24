CMG Financial Names Greg Harkleroad as Joint Venture Division Sales Manager

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / CMG Financial, a well-capitalized and privately held mortgage lender based in San Ramon, CA, is proud to announce the new hire of Greg Harkleroad (NMLS ID# 427611) as Joint Venture Division Sales Manager. A strategic addition, Greg is poised to run a budding partnership between CMG and Century 21 Affiliated, an esteemed estate brokerage with roots in Wisconsin, Michigan, and Southern California.

"We are thrilled to announce Century 21 Affiliated's relationship with CMG Financial," said Dan Kruse, CEO of Century 21 Affiliated. "By combining the power of CMG - a top five lender in the U.S. - with Century 21 Affiliated, a top real estate franchise, we believe we can deliver the absolute best customer experience in the home buying process. We spent a significant amount of time researching potential mortgage partners and found CMG to be best in class when it comes to support, technology, and customer experience. I couldn't be more excited about the future of this relationship."

Greg brings nearly 40 years of mortgage industry experience to this new role. What began as a passion for helping individuals achieve homeownership quickly evolved into a career centered on building high-performing teams and empowering others to succeed. Over the years, Greg has led origination teams at both banks and independent mortgage lenders, consistently driving growth and performance through effective leadership and coaching.

"I believe building strong teams starts with strategic hiring based on individual strengths," said Harkleroad. "A purchase-focused approach is the foundation for long-term success in this industry, and strong partnerships with Realtors are critical to delivering exceptional service and earning consistent referrals."

Greg will oversee sales strategy, team development, and business growth. His leadership will focus on expanding the company's regional reach while delivering a personalized, high-quality experience to home buyers and real estate professionals alike.

"We are excited to have Greg leading our joint venture with CMG," said Sam Bell, President of Brokerage, Century 21 Affiliated. "Greg brings decades of mortgage expertise to the venture. He has built numerous winning teams of mortgage professionals. We are grateful he has set his sights on helping improve the mortgage and home buying experience for our agents and buyers."

"Greg's leadership style is rooted in people-first principles, which aligns perfectly with the culture we've built here," said Chris Harris, Executive Vice President at CMG Financial. "His proven track record of growing high-performing teams and building lasting Realtor relationships make him the ideal person to lead this new venture."

With a fully invested partnership, this represents a dynamic opportunity for the Midwest & Western markets, particularly for loan officers seeking strong leadership, innovative in-house technology, and dependable, on-the-ground operational support.

For more information, please contact Greg Harkleroad at gregh@cmgfi.comor (513) 617-4407.

About CMG Financial

CMG Financial is a well-capitalized mortgage lender founded in 1993 by Christopher M. George, a former Mortgage Bankers Association Chairman. CMG makes its products and services available to the market through three distinct origination channels: retail lending, wholesale lending, and correspondent lending. CMG also operates eight joint venture companies with builder & realtor partners, holds an impressive MSR/servicing portfolio, and serves the capital markets of fixed income trading & sales through CMG Securities. CMG currently operates in all states, including District of Columbia, and holds approvals with FNMA, FHLMC, and GNMA. The company is consistently recognized as a top-producing lender and top mortgage employer, and it prides itself on helping clients achieve the dream of homeownership through product innovation and streamlined servicing.

About CENTURY 21 Affiliated Real Estate LLC

CENTURY 21 Affiliated is a member of multiple listings services in California, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin with over 1,400 sales professionals and 60+ offices. CENTURY 21 Affiliated also specializes in worldwide relocation. At CENTURY 21 Affiliated, the customer comes first. The complete commitment to this philosophy is what has made CENTURY 21 Affiliated such a powerful force in the real estate industry. CENTURY 21 Affiliated has been ranked the number one CENTURY 21® franchise in the world for eleven years in a row. Visit C21Affiliated.com to learn more.

