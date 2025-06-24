San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Beyond Ordinary Software Solutions, a San Diego-based software and research consultancy known for its work in cybersecurity and AI systems, today announced its official call for speakers for PromptCon.AI 2025, a virtual conference focused on the evolving role of large language models (LLMs), and artificial intelligence across sectors. The event will take place November 4-6, 2025, and will feature over 30 curated sessions exploring practical applications, technical innovation, and societal impact.

Speaker proposals are being accepted through September 15, with 40 open presentation slots available. Practitioners, technologists, researchers, strategic thinkers, and thought leaders are encouraged to propose their talks.

Caption: Jacob Anderson, Founder of Beyond Ordinary and PromptCon.AI

"PromptCon is designed for people doing the real work-shipping tools, testing boundaries, or asking the right questions," said Jacob Anderson, founder and CEO of Beyond Ordinary. "We're looking for speakers who want to move the conversation forward-whether that's helping others build smarter infrastructure or examining the ethics of how these systems impact labor, learning, or leadership."

The event is structured around three thematic tracks:

Applications: Tactical deployment of LLMs and AI in operations, automation, and enterprise workflows

Innovation: Explorations of frameworks, performance strategies, and experimental agent design

Social Implications: Sessions on misinformation, AI bias, labor displacement, and inclusive development

Confirmed speakers include:

Andrew Brooks (CEO, Contextual.io) on ROI in enterprise AI deployment

Kham Inthirath (CEO, Compound Effect) on LLMs as co-pilots in business ops

Jared Zoneraich (Founder, PromptLayer) on agent testing strategies

Chris Gee (Chris Gee Consulting) on AI's role in reshaping entry-level work

Andrew Barrow (Founder, Revenue Arc) on competitive strategy in AI innovation

Each day of PromptCon will open with a keynote and close with cross-track conversations tying technical progress to broader ethical, social, and strategic questions.

How to Apply:

Interested speakers should submit proposals directly to speakers@thepromptcon.ai no later than September 15. Submissions will be reviewed on a rolling basis, and selected speakers will join a diverse lineup of technologists, executives, researchers, non-technical super-users, and tomorrows AI thought leaders.

