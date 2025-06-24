Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - NewOrg Management System, Inc., a leading provider of customizable, cloud-based data management solutions for nonprofits and local governments, announced today that RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) has selected and implemented NewOrg's platform to coordinate and enhance its nationwide delivery of social services for immigrants and refugees.

Founded in 1986 in San Antonio, RAICES began as a grassroots effort to support Central American refugees. Today, it is one of the largest immigration legal services providers in Texas, with a growing national presence. Rooted in the values of justice, compassion, and community, RAICES offers free and low-cost legal services, holistic case management, and social services for individuals and families navigating the complex U.S. immigration system.

In addition to direct service, RAICES plays a leading role in advocacy, impact litigation, and narrative change, working to shift culture and policy toward a more equitable and welcoming society. The organization believes that no one should face detention, deportation, or asylum proceedings without due process and access to support systems.

"RAICES turned to NewOrg for more than just software," said Marisol Girela, Senior Director of Refugee Client Services. "We needed a true partner to bring together the many moving parts of our services into one coordinated system, so that we could enhance our service delivery model rooted in dignity and care."

With programs spanning housing, employment, wellness, and support services, RAICES needed a platform capable of managing complex workflows, meeting regulatory compliance, and simplifying reporting. NewOrg delivered a flexible, user-friendly solution that centralizes data, streamlines tasks like financial requisitions and referrals, and allows staff to focus more on the people they serve.

To support RAICES's needs, NewOrg implemented a tailored suite of tools, including:

Structured Enrollment and Case Closure: Standardized workflows ensure consistent intake, closure, and data collection across all programs.

Eligibility Screening and Benefits Calculation: Automated tools assess eligibility and calculate benefits based on family size, entry date, and other factors.

Multi-Department Financial Assistance Workflow: Role-based permissions and NetSuite integration streamline approvals, check processing, and oversight.

Intakes, Assessments, and Digital Consent Forms: Custom forms enable fast, accurate data entry and secure consent tracking.

Secure File Uploads for Documentation: Staff can upload, manage, and restrict access to sensitive documents using role-based controls.

Volunteer Management and Pay Tracking: Volunteer efforts and reimbursement rates are tracked and linked to client activities.

Communications and Attendance Tracking: WhatsApp integration and attendance tools maintain a complete record of client interactions.

Internal and External Referrals: Staff can make and monitor referrals across programs and agencies with documentation and status updates.

Compliance Checklists and Audit Support: Built-in checklists help staff meet funding requirements and prepare for audits.

