The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says polysilicon prices fell as low as $4. 74/kg this week, with only 11 producers currently operating at reduced capacity. Polysilicon prices continue to decline, According to the Silicon Branch of China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA), average transaction prices for N-type dense polycrystalline feedstock dropped to CNY 34,400/ton ($4,740), down 6. 27% week-on-week. N-type granular silicon also fell by 2. 9% to CNY 33,500/ton. P-type polysilicon recorded no bulk transactions. As of this week, 11 polysilicon producers remain ...

