The French National Assembly has rejected an amendment that could have jeopardized the country's energy transition. France's National Assembly has rejected today an amendment proposed by right-wing parties that proposed the introduction of a moratorium on solar and wind power projects. The majority of the assembly voted against the proposal, which had been approved a week earlier by a small portion of the Parliament. The final approval of the amendment would have meant halting all proceedings for the authorization of large-scale wind and solar power facilities. The Minister for Ecological Transition, ...

