Bangladesh has started exporting PV modules, with Dhaka-based Radiant Alliance Ltd. shipping 64. 6 MW to US-based CleanGrid Incorporation. The company produced the passivated emitter and rear cell (PERC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules at its 600 MW factory using solar cells from Laos and Indonesia. Bangladesh, previously a sole importer, has begun exporting photovoltaic modules, with the first consignment shipped to the United States this week in a 40-foot container. Dhaka-based solar module maker Radiant Alliance said it sent its first consignment to US-based CleanGrid Incorporation, ...

