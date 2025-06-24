Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
24.06.2025 18:12 Uhr
Michter's Distillery: Michter's Distillery to Release 2025 Legacy Series Whiskeys Shenk's & Bomberger's Declaration

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --?Michter's Distillery will be releasing its Shenk's Homestead Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey and Bomberger's Declaration Kentucky Straight Bourbon this July. Vintage dated with the year of the bottling, these distinctive whiskeys comprise two-thirds of the Michter's Legacy Series, to which a third whiskey, Bomberger's PFG (Precision Fine Grain), was added this year.

Shenk's Homestead Kentucky Sour Mash Whiskey and Bomberger's Declaration Kentucky Straight Bourbon

"Our Michter's production team puts a great deal of thought and a lot of effort into making our Legacy Series releases special," commented Michter's President Joseph J. Magliocco.

In 1753, Swiss Mennonite farmer John Shenk founded Shenk's distillery in Pennsylvania. This distillery was later renamed Bomberger's Distillery in the 1800s before its name changed again to Michter's Distillery in the mid-20th Century. It is this heritage that the Michter's Legacy Series honors.

"I really enjoy the bold and lingering baking spice notes in the 2025 Shenk's release. Some of it was finished in French oak toasted, but not charred barrels crafted from wood grown in the Vosges forest, and this helped to accentuate the character of the rye in this whiskey," observed Michter's Master Distiller Dan McKee.

As in the case of Shenk's, wood science and maturation are key to the character of Bomberger's Declaration. Michter's Master of Maturation Andrea Wilson commented, "I'm so happy with the result. Once again Chinquapin barrels have contributed to the hallmark flavor of Bomberger's Declaration. For this year's release we used a spectrum of different barrels constructed from wood naturally seasoned outdoors in varying cases from 18 months to 3 years to 4 years to 5 years thus changing the chemistry of the oak's contributions during aging. The result is a bold and multi-dimensional experience to savor and enjoy."

Shenk's is 91.2 proof (45.6% ABV) and has a U.S. suggested retail price of $110. Bomberger's Declaration is 108 proof (54% ABV) and has a U.S. suggested retail price of $120.

In October 2024, Michter's became the first whiskey to be named in two consecutive years The World's Most Admired Whiskey by a vote of an international academy of voters announced by UK-based?Drinks International. Michter's has a rich and long legacy of offering traditional American whiskeys of uncompromising quality. With each of its limited production offerings aged to its peak maturity, Michter's highly acclaimed portfolio includes bourbon, rye, sour mash whiskey, and American whiskey.

For more information about Michter's, please visit michters.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Contact:
Joseph J. Magliocco
+1 (502) 774-2300 x580
jmagliocco@michters.com

Michter's Whiskeys.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2717889/Michters_Distillery_Shenks_And_Bombergers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1923917/MICHTER_S_DISTILLERY__LLC_LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/michters-distillery-to-release-2025-legacy-series-whiskeys-shenks--bombergers-declaration-302489932.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
