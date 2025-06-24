Novo Resources Corp.: Novo Announces AGM Results

PERTH, Western Australia, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO) (OTCQX: NSRPF) reports that all resolutions proposed to shareholders at the annual general meeting of shareholders (held on June 23, 2025 (Vancouver, BC)/June 24, 2025 (Perth, WA) were approved, including the election of all of the director nominees listed in the management information circular for the meeting. Voting as to each of the director nominees was as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes Cast

FOR % Votes Cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % of Votes

WITHHELD Quinton Hennigh 99,028,935 90.218 10,737,796 9.782 Greg Jones 102,719,712 93.581 7,045,699 6.419 Karen O'Neill 108,291,333 99.063 1,024,078 0.937 Michael Spreadborough 107,712,767 98.567 1,566,011 1.433

Please refer to the report of voting results filed under Novo's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for further details.

In addition, Novo is also pleased to report that its new corporate presentation can be found on the Company's website.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo is an Australian based gold explorer listed on the ASX and the TSX focussed on discovering standalone gold and copper projects with > 1 Moz development potential. Novo is an innovative gold explorer with a significant land package covering approximately 5,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia.

Novo's key project area in the Pilbara is the Egina Gold Camp, where Northern Star Resources Limited is farming-in to form a JV at the Becher Project and surrounding tenements through exploration expenditure of A$25 million within 4 years for a 50% interest. The Becher Project has similar geological characteristics as Northern Star's 12.7 Moz Hemi Project#. Novo is also advancing gold exploration south of Becher in the Egina Gold Camp, part of the Croydon JV (Novo 70%: Creasy Group 30%). Novo continues to undertake early-stage exploration elsewhere across its Pilbara tenement portfolio.

Novo has also formed a lithium joint venture with SQM in the Pilbara which provides shareholder exposure to battery metals.

Novo has recently strengthened its high-quality, Australian based exploration portfolio by adding the TechGen John Bull Gold Project in the New England Orogen of NSW, and Manhattan Tibooburra Gold Project in the Albert Goldfields in northwestern NSW. Both projects demonstrate prospectivity for significant discovery and resource definition and align with Novo's strategy of identifying and exploring projects with > 1 Moz Au potential. These high-grade gold projects compliment the landholding consolidation that forms the Toolunga Project in the Onslow District in Western Australia.

Novo has a significant investment portfolio and a disciplined program in place to identify value accretive opportunities that will build further value for shareholders.

Please refer to Novo's website for further information including the latest corporate presentation.





Refer to De Grey's ASX Announcement, Hemi Gold Project mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) 2024, dated 14 November 2024. No assurance can be given that a similar (or any) commercially viable mineral deposit will be determined at Novo's Becher Project and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.

