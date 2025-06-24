Learn About Fit and Fun Inspiration with Athlete and TV Host Alexa Lee on TipsOnTv

NCAA Athlete, TV Personality, Model & Lifestyle Expert Alexa Lee Shares Tips & Hacks for Helping Reach Goals for a Fit & Super Summer.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Former Division 1 college-athlete, model, actress and TV host Alexa Lee offers her expert advice for staying fit all some long. Alexa explains why this is the best time of year to try new ways of achieving fitness goals, while also sharing a few products that can provide some exercise inspiration.

TV Host & Former NCAA Athlete Shares Tips for a Fit & Fun Summer

THE BEST WAY TO GET STARTED

The best way to get started is to get moving. Join a welcoming community like Planet Fitness. Right now, Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass program is back, inviting high school teens ages 14-19 to work out and get stronger together. The annual initiative offers teens the opportunity to work out at any of their 27-hundred-plus locations across the U-S and Canada for free from now until August 31. To sign up, teens can visit their local club or register online at www.planetfitness.com/summerpass.

NUTRITION TIPS

For a beach day, backyard barbecue, breezy lunch or quick dinner, use new Fresh Express Chopped Salad Kits. They bring chef-level, bold flavors and fresh vibes all summer long, no prep needed. "Express yourself" with Fresh Express because with crunchy toppings, vibrant veggies, and bold dressings, these kits turn everyday meals into crave-able summer moments. From Creamy Goddess for lunch, Orange Sesame at the cookout or Farmhouse Ranch for an easy dinner. Staying fresh, fueled and full of flavor has never been easier. For more information, visit www.freshexpress.com

OTHER SUMMER SUGGESTIONS

Fresh smelling laundry is a must, which means you need a quality laundry detergent. I recommend Swash Laundry Detergent from Whirlpool Corporation. It's squeezing some sense into the laundry category with an ultra-concentrated solution that streamlines the experience. The innovative Auto Stop Top gives you the perfect amount of detergent each time so there is no guess and no mess. It comes in three scents - including an unscented version. Available at Walmart or Walmart.com.

