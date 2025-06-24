Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.06.2025
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 19:02 Uhr
Documo Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive BJ Boyle to Board of Directors

Former PointClickCare and Current MacroHealth Chief Product Officer Deepens Company's Focus on Clinical Workflow Automation

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Documo, a leading innovator in Cloud Fax and Intelligent Document Processing solutions, announces the appointment of BJ Boyle to its Board of Directors. BJ brings over two decades of expertise in Healthcare Technology and Product Management, currently serving as Chief Product Officer at MacroHealth, where he plays a pivotal role in product strategy and healthcare innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome BJ Boyle to our board," said Denis Whelan, CEO of Documo. "His deep understanding of healthcare technology and product management aligns perfectly with Documo's vision of leveraging modern technology and automation to alleviate administrative burdens in healthcare."

"Joining Documo's board is an incredible opportunity," said BJ Boyle. "I've been thoroughly impressed and excited by the team's unwavering commitment to their mission. Their dedication to innovation and simplifying healthcare communications is truly inspiring, and I'm eager to contribute to their continued success."

This announcement happens at a pivotal moment in Documo's company history. After a record year of ARR growth in 2024, this addition enables Documo to continue to invest in truly innovative products for the healthcare market.

BJ Boyle's career spans transformative roles at PointClickCare, Matrix Solutions, Oracle Cerner Corporation, and Resource Systems, where he demonstrated a strong commitment to enhancing healthcare delivery through innovative product strategies. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems from the University of Mount Union, an MBA from Point Park University, and an Executive Certificate in Healthcare Leadership from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

About Documo

Documo provides secure, cloud-based fax and intelligent document processing solutions with built-in HIPAA compliance. Trusted by thousands of healthcare and regulated industry organizations, Documo simplifies administrative tasks and improves patient outcomes. As a SOC2 and HITRUST-certified organization, Documo maintains the highest security and compliance standards for protected health information, ensuring complete adherence to HIPAA regulations in all document processing operations.

Contact Information

Larisa Summers
SVP Marketing
larisa.summers@documo.com
888-966-4922

SOURCE: Documo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/documo-appoints-veteran-healthcare-executive-bj-boyle-to-board-of-dir-1042104

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
