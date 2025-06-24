LiveReach AI Adds After-Hours Virtual Guarding to Its Solution Offering Through New Partnership With Blue Eye

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / LiveReach AI, a provider of enterprise video security and analytics, has announced a new partnership with Blue Eye to offer after-hours remote video monitoring, also known as virtual guarding or real-time response. The new service, LiveReach RVM powered by Blue Eye, gives customers a simple and cost-effective way to actively protect their sites during nights, weekends, and other times when no one should be on the property.

LiveReach is known for delivering intelligent video analytics, real-time alerts, and centralized video management from a unified cloud-based platform. With the addition of Blue Eye's virtual guarding service, LiveReach customers can now go beyond passive surveillance and add live, human-verified deterrence that helps prevent incidents before they escalate.

"This partnership lets our customers expand their protection beyond business hours without adding complexity," said Abhi Jain, Co-Founder and CEO of LiveReach. "Blue Eye gives us the ability to act on alerts in real time, helping prevent problems instead of just recording them."

Unlike traditional guards, which are expensive and limited in coverage, or basic video verification systems that only confirm an incident after it happens, Blue Eye provides a proactive solution. AI detects motion during restricted hours, trained professionals assess the situation, issue live voice-downs to intruders, and coordinate with law enforcement when a verified threat is present. This reduces false alarms, improves response times, and strengthens site protection.

"This is about delivering better outcomes at a lower cost," said Steve Jackson, CEO of Blue Eye. "Customers aren't looking for more alerts. They want fewer incidents, faster resolutions, and a solution that actually works when their properties are most vulnerable."

The launch comes as demand for smarter security grows. According to an April 2025 report from Raymond James, the remote video monitoring industry is expanding at 23 percent annually as more businesses seek to replace or supplement guards and legacy alarms.

Deployment is fast, often completed in just a few days. Pricing is simple and predictable - covering detection, verification, deterrence, and access to Blue Eye's secure reporting portal. Customers receive detailed incident summaries, audio recordings, camera analytics, and site-level trend reports.

LiveReach RVM powered by Blue Eye is ideal for properties with outdoor exposure, valuable on-site assets, or recurring after-hours activity. Common use cases include construction sites, auto dealerships, industrial yards, multifamily properties, and commercial real estate portfolios.

"LiveReach and Blue Eye share a commitment to making enterprise-grade security more effective and more accessible," said Jain. "Together, we are delivering the kind of real-time protection today's customers expect."

