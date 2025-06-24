Black Book Research: Verisma Recognized as Top Release of Information Solution in Black Book Survey, Demonstrating Superior Client Satisfaction Across New ROI Key Performance Indicators

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Verisma has been recognized as the top provider for release of information (ROI) solutions for the sixth consecutive year in the 2025 Black Book Research Release of Information Client Survey. This recognition follows feedback from over 1,300 healthcare professionals, including providers, payers, and health plan executives, and highlights Verisma's consistent leadership in delivering secure, efficient, and compliant patient data exchange solutions.

Black Book's independent survey reveals that Verisma has continued to outperform competitors in critical aspects of ROI solutions. The survey gathered insights from healthcare professionals, including physicians, health systems, and health plan executives, and measured client satisfaction across a range of key performance indicators (KPIs) for ROI vendors.

"Black Book's independent survey methodology ensures a clear picture of industry performance," said Doug Brown, Founder of Black Book Research. "Verisma's high ratings across ROI-focused qualitative key indicators demonstrate its ongoing commitment to improving patient data management, operational efficiency, and the secure exchange of health information. Release of Information (ROI) solutions are essential to effective RCM by enabling secure and compliant sharing of patient health data. "

The Critical Role of Release of Information in Healthcare RCM and Patient Care

Black Book's Q2 2025 survey found that 97% of surveyed providers and payers identified faster release of patient records as directly enhancing patient satisfaction and improving care coordination. Delays in releasing patient information were reported by 89% of respondents to negatively affect clinical decision-making and patient outcomes. Additionally, 95% of healthcare consumers emphasized that timely access to their health records is critical to their overall healthcare experience.

As healthcare providers face increasing operational demands and regulatory scrutiny, the ability to release information promptly and securely is a key factor in improving clinical workflows and enhancing the patient experience.

Key Performance Indicators Where Verisma Surpassed Competitor ROI Vendors

Verisma's performance in the 2025 Black Book Survey was measured across 18 enhanced ROI-specific KPIs, where it consistently outperformed competitors in the following areas:

Seamless EHR Integration: Verisma achieved the highest ratings for its ability to integrate effectively with a wide range of EHR platforms. This integration reduces the need for manual entry, enhances data accuracy, and streamlines information flow between systems.

Data Security & HIPAA Compliance: Verisma ranked highest for its data security practices, maintaining compliance with HIPAA regulations. Its robust encryption methods and data protection protocols ensured the safety of sensitive health information.

User Interface Usability: Verisma's platform was rated the most user-friendly, with patients and healthcare providers noting its intuitive design that makes accessing records faster and simpler. 91% of respondents rated Verisma's system as highly efficient in enabling patients to retrieve their information quickly.

Timeliness of Information Release: Verisma outperformed competitors by significantly reducing delays in releasing patient records. 99% of surveyed providers and payers ranked Verisma highly for accelerating the release process, directly contributing to improved patient satisfaction and care coordination.

Transparency & Communication: Verisma earned top marks for transparency, with clear communication about data sharing practices.

Operational Efficiency: Verisma's ability to streamline operational processes and reduce administrative burdens was another key factor in its top rankings. 90% of healthcare organizations using Verisma reported improvements in the overall efficiency of their RCM workflows.

Patient-Centered Innovations: Verisma's focus on improving the patient experience through faster access to medical records and transparent processes was consistently rated highly.

About Black Book

Black Book Research is an independent, vendor-agnostic healthcare technology research firm, known for its unbiased client satisfaction surveys and reporting. Black Book has surveyed nearly three million technology users in over 30 industries globally, and its annual healthcare IT surveys provide valuable insights into vendor performance, user satisfaction, and market trends without any paid participation, review, or consultation fees.

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/verisma-recognized-as-top-release-of-information-solution-in-black-bo-1042512