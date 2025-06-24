Visterra Landscape Group Recognized Among Top Commercial Landscape Companies in North America

Company Rises to #31 and #32 In National Rankings Following 49% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Visterra Landscape Group, a premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced two leading industry publications-Lawn & Landscape and Landscape Management-have ranked the company #31 on the Lawn & Landscape Top 100 and #32 on the LM150, respectively, based on reported 2024 revenue. Visterra will spotlight both milestone rankings as a sponsor and exhibitor at the 2025 BOMA International Conference & Expo, Sunday, June 29, and Monday, June 30, in Boston.

"We are honored to be recognized by Lawn & Landscape and Landscape Management, and proud to rank among our industry's leading companies," said Alan Handley, President and CEO of Visterra Landscape Group. "Our continued success across all major commercial landscape segments-maintenance, enhancements, construction, and snow and ice management-reflects the strength of our team and the trust of our clients across our service footprint."

Handley also highlighted additional LM150 rankings by category, including Visterra's position as the 22nd largest pure-play commercial landscape provider in the United States, the fifth largest landscape company in the Midwest, and the sixth fastest-growing company in the industry, driven by a 49% revenue increase that elevated Visterra from #50 in 2023 to #32 in 2024.

"Visterra's rapid ascent is a direct result of the trust our customers place in us and the relentless commitment of our partner companies and team members," Handley added. "We're building something enduring-focused on operational excellence, long-term partnerships, and a culture where people take pride in the work we do every day."

Visterra has partnered with three landscape service providers to-date in 2025, and eight since the company's founding in 2022. Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in a partnership with Visterra may send an email to inquiry@vlgllc.com, or visit https://www.vlgllc.com/grow-with-us/.

ABOUT VISTERRA LANDSCAPE GROUP

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping platform, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, sweeping and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. Visterra ranks among the 30 largest landscape service providers and 12th largest snow and ice removal companies in North America. Visterra is a repeat winner of both Lawn and Landscape's Best Places to Work in Landscaping and National Association of Landscape Professionals' safety excellence awards. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee safety, well-being and dynamic career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services and Herzog Landscape Solutions in the Northeast; Dyna-Mist in the South, and Oberson's, GroundsPRO, Full Care, H&M Landscaping and Cru Cutters serving the greater Midwest. For more information visit www.vlgllc.com.

