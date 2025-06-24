MatchAwards Launches MAPU Token on Ethereum Mainnet Following Certik Audit

FAYETTEVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / MatchAwards.com announces the official launch of the MAPU Token (MAPU) on the Ethereum Mainnet following a successful audit by Certik, one of the most trusted names in blockchain security and compliance. The Certik-certified MAPU token placed in the top 10% of audited tokens and is now available for public purchase by the community and strategic buyers prior to its Initial Token Offering on the major Exchanges. This marks a major milestone in MatchAwards' mission to power small business success through AI and blockchain innovation.

"Trust is earned and not assumed," said Clarence Briggs, CEO of MatchAwards. "That's why the MAPU token underwent a comprehensive Certik smart contract audit, ensuring a secure and transparent experience from day one." The selection of Ethereum means more stability, broader access, and full alignment with the global DeFi ecosystem. The Certik audit is available for public review along with the legal opinion and whitepaper.

The MAPU token is built to be different. It fuels the MatchAwards platform, which already connects nearly 80,000 users to billions of dollars in verified government contracts, grants, loans, and job opportunities. Backed by a proprietary tech stack, real infrastructure such as owning its own datacenter, real revenue and not just whitepaper promises, MatchAwards has invested $13.4 million into its platform and reached its first revenue milestone through advertising. MatchAwards has developed its own proprietary CPC advertising module which will be fully deployed in 2005.

Unlike most tokens that flood the market with hype and speculation, the MAPU token is delivering real-world utility right now. Early MAPU token buyers gain early access before broader adoption drives greater demand. The proprietary MatchAwards technology matches businesses and other organizations and entities with contract, grant, loan and an array of funding opportunities using advanced AI and data science, eventually recording all of it on the blockchain. Team and founder tokens are locked for four years, reflecting a long-term commitment to growth and transparency. "This is not a pump and dump," said Briggs. "We are in it for the long haul and to reward our platform users and token holders with tangible, measurable utility value."

Purchasing MAPU tokens is simple. Users and/or buyers can visit and even log into MatchAwards.com to create an account, connect their Web3 wallet (MetaMask, Trust Wallet, etc.) on the Ethereum Mainnet, and securely purchase MAPU tokens through the Token Holder Panel. Afterward, buyers can track their holdings by adding the MAPU contract address to their wallets.

MAPU is immediately usable. Token holders can redeem MAPU for advertising credits, participate in seamless B2B marketplace transactions, earn referral rewards, and gain access to future governance features as the platform ecosystem evolves. "MAPU isn't just a token. It's a key to unlocking real-world business growth, powered by blockchain, security, and trust," added Clarence Briggs.

Security and transparency are cornerstones of MAPU. The Certik audited token is governed by a multi-signature protocol, and operates under a transparent Ethereum smart contract. To reiterate, management team and founder tokens are locked for 48 months with a linear vesting schedule. There are no insider advantages, every buyer gets equal opportunity and access. "Since starting the crypto journey, I've seen a lot of questionable practices and nonsense," said Briggs. "I hope we can help change some of the negative perception about the crypto community by offering a fundamental and transparent value proposition that takes a long view."

In a crypto world flooded with empty promises, MAPU stands out. It connects real-world outcomes, practical utility, and long-term vision. The token is backed by infrastructure, a strong user base, competent and proven management team, and a platform that is already earning revenue. Buyers interested in participating should visit MatchAwards.com and access the Token Holder Panel. Questions can be directed to support@matchawards.com.

About MatchAwards: MatchAwards.com is the #1 AI-powered platform connecting businesses with government contracts, grants, loans and other opportunities at every level. Operated by Advanced Internet Technologies, Inc. (est. 1995), the platform has processed billions in matched opportunities and continues to lead innovation in both the public sector, and private sector growth opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer: The MAPU token is a utility token intended for use within the MatchAwards platform. It is not a security and should not be considered a financial investment. Participation in the token offering confirms your understanding of these terms.

