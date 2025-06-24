Black Book Research Announces Top-Rated Vendors for Ancillary Revenue Cycle Management Solutions for 2025, Highlighting Excellence Across Niche Healthcare Sectors

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Black Book Research, the independent healthcare technology research firm, has announced the top-rated vendors for ancillary Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solutions following an extensive study of customer satisfaction and performance. Black Book's unique evaluation methodology includes 18 enhanced qualitative key performance indicators (KPIs) specifically designed to assess the effectiveness of ancillary RCM vendors. The findings are based on comprehensive surveys conducted from Q4 2024 to Q2 2025 among healthcare providers across a broad spectrum of specialties, including behavioral health, laboratory services, radiology, home health, ambulatory surgery, and more.

As healthcare providers increasingly look to optimize their financial operations, ancillary services RCM vendors have become indispensable in streamlining billing, coding, collections, and reimbursement processes. The research identified standout vendors within each niche sector, emphasizing performance in areas such as client satisfaction, efficiency improvements, and regulatory compliance.

Top-Rated Vendors in Ancillary RCM Solutions

Behavioral Health

Top Vendor: Netsmart

Netsmart earned its #1 ranking in the behavioral health sector due to its specialized capabilities in managing complex claims, improving reimbursement cycles, and integrating mental health-specific billing codes. Providers lauded its intuitive software platform, which seamlessly integrates with EHR systems to facilitate smooth financial workflows.

Key Performance Indicators: Netsmart led in client satisfaction for billing accuracy (94%), ease of integration (91%), and patient financial engagement (89%).

Laboratory Services

Top Vendor: XiFin

XiFin was recognized for its innovation in the laboratory services RCM space, offering advanced solutions that automate coding, billing, and claims submission while ensuring compliance with payer regulations. The vendor's platform enhances laboratory workflow efficiency and significantly reduces the time to payment.

Key Performance Indicators: XiFin excelled in increasing reimbursement rates (90%), enhancing coding accuracy (89%), and improving claims resolution time (88%).

Radiology

Top Vendor: XiFin

XiFin also earned the #1 position in radiology RCM, thanks to its robust platform tailored for imaging practices. The solution supports accurate coding, claim submissions, and automated workflow management, improving both reimbursement cycles and operational efficiency in radiology.

Key Performance Indicators: XiFin led in improving reimbursement rates (92%), reducing claim denials (85%), and providing actionable analytics (88%).

Home Health

Top Vendor: Netsmart

Netsmart earned its #1 ranking for Home Health RCM solutions, providing an integrated platform that manages everything from patient eligibility and coding to claims submission and reimbursement. Its platform is specifically designed to cater to home health agencies, ensuring compliance with complex Medicare, Medicaid, and private payer requirements.

Key Performance Indicators: Netsmart excelled in reducing claim rejections (90%), improving payer communication (89%), and enhancing regulatory compliance (91%).

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Top Vendor: Surgical Information Systems (SIS)

SIS was rated as the top vendor for Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) due to its comprehensive and customizable RCM platform that supports efficient claim submission, collection, and coding for a wide range of surgical procedures. Its solutions were praised for simplifying complex payer contracts and reducing revenue cycle time.

Key Performance Indicators: SIS achieved excellence in claims accuracy (93%), speed of payment (87%), and provider satisfaction (89%).

Dialysis

Top Vendor: Fresenius Medical Care

Fresenius Medical Care's RCM solutions specifically cater to dialysis centers, helping providers manage Medicare and private insurance claims. Its integrated billing and coding platform ensures a smooth workflow and timely reimbursements.

Key Performance Indicators: Fresenius achieved industry-leading results in reimbursement accuracy (91%), claim resolution time (86%), and client trust (92%).

Physical Therapy

Top Vendor: WebPT

WebPT's RCM solutions for physical therapy practices were highly rated for automating key billing processes and offering superior customer support. WebPT's software also integrates with EHRs to ensure accurate coding and streamlined claim submissions.

Key Performance Indicators: WebPT excelled in increasing revenue (87%), improving operational efficiency (85%), and reducing billing errors (80%).

Pharmacy Specialty Services

Top Vendor: Omnicare

Omnicare was recognized for its strong pharmacy specialty services RCM capabilities, particularly in managing the complexities of specialty drug billing and reimbursement. The vendor's platform offers real-time tracking of prescription claims and integrates seamlessly with payer systems.

Key Performance Indicators: Omnicare excelled in reducing claim denial rates (88%), ensuring regulatory compliance (90%), and improving payment cycle times (85%).

Oncology and Infusion Centers

Top Vendor: Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare was ranked #1 for oncology and infusion center RCM services, thanks to its tailored solutions that help practices navigate the complexities of chemotherapy billing and reimbursement. The platform's features include precise coding, payer communications, and efficient claims submission processes.

Key Performance Indicators: Change Healthcare led in reimbursement accuracy (91%), reducing claim rejections (85%), and providing timely updates on claim status (88%).

Urgent Care

Experity

Why Experity? Experity was rated the top vendor for urgent care RCM, offering an intuitive platform that supports fast-paced environments with seamless billing, coding, and payer engagement. The system automates many manual tasks and helps urgent care centers optimize revenue flow.

Key Performance Indicators: Experity excelled in improving claim accuracy (90%), reducing payment delays (87%), and increasing operational efficiency (85%).

Durable Medical Equipment (DME)

Top Vendor: Brightree

Brightree was recognized as the top vendor for DME RCM solutions, offering a comprehensive platform that automates the ordering, billing, and collection processes for durable medical equipment providers. Brightree's solution integrates seamlessly with EHRs to improve operational workflows and patient billing accuracy.

Key Performance Indicators: Brightree achieved excellence in reducing billing errors (89%), improving claim resolution times (87%), and enhancing payer interactions (90%).

__________

Industry Trends and Innovations in Ancillary RCM

As healthcare providers face mounting financial pressures, ancillary RCM solutions have become more critical than ever. Key trends identified in the survey include:

Rise of AI and Automation in RCM: AI-powered solutions are increasingly being adopted across ancillary services, improving efficiency by automating repetitive tasks such as claim processing, coding, and denial management.

Regulatory Compliance Challenges: As regulatory demands increase, particularly in Medicare and Medicaid billing, ancillary service providers must adopt RCM solutions that ensure compliance with evolving rules. This need is especially pressing in home health and dialysis, where regulatory changes are frequent and complex.

Demand for Real-Time Data and Analytics: Providers are demanding real-time insights into their revenue cycles to optimize cash flow and identify bottlenecks in reimbursement processes. Vendors with advanced analytics capabilities have become vital partners in helping practices and facilities make data-driven decisions.

The 2025 Black Book Research survey underscores the growing importance of specialized RCM solutions in ancillary services. These solutions not only streamline billing and coding processes but also ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, improve financial outcomes, and enhance patient satisfaction. The 18 enhanced qualitative KPIs used by Black Book Research to assess vendors emphasize the role of customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and technological innovation in achieving top rankings in ancillary RCM.

As healthcare providers continue to navigate financial challenges and regulatory complexities, selecting the right ancillary RCM partner has never been more crucial for improving operational efficiencies and securing financial health.

For more information about the surveys, please contact Black Book Research at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com and download gratis industry reports at www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/black-book-research-announces-top-rated-vendors-for-ancillary-revenue-1042583