OysterLink analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2020 to 2024 across 17 common hospitality job titles. The findings highlight which roles are gaining traction - and which ones may be losing relevance.

"Whether you're a cook thinking about management or a hotel staffer exploring events, this data shows exactly where the growth is happening," said Milos Eric, co-founder and general manager of OysterLink. "The trends are clear: Some hospitality jobs are now worth the switch."

Standout Jobs to Consider in 2025

1. Bartender

Wage Growth (2020-2024): 37.95%

37.95% Employee Growth: +53.19%

+53.19% Job Outlook (2023-2033): +9%

Bartending has seen the highest overall increase in both pay and employment. With nearly 135,000 projected job openings per year and above-average growth ahead, this role is ideal for those seeking flexibility and strong earning potential - especially in high-volume or upscale settings.

2. Waiter/Waitress

Wage Growth: 39.64%

39.64% Employee Growth: +18.44%

+18.44% Projected Openings: 471,200/year

Waitstaff wages have climbed more than $10,000 since 2020, and jobs remain widely available. While it remains a high-turnover role, it can be lucrative in the right venue, especially when combined with tips.

3. Chef

Wage Growth: 10.18%

10.18% Employee Growth: +79.64%

+79.64% Job Outlook: +8%

Chefs saw modest wage growth but the highest overall jump in employment - up nearly 80% since 2020. With over 24,000 job openings expected annually, this is one of the most resilient career paths for back-of-house professionals.

4. Cook

Wage Growth: 27.77%

27.77% Employee Growth: +30.86%

+30.86% Job Outlook: +17%

Line cooks and prep cooks remain the backbone of kitchens across the country. The role offers fast entry, solid upward mobility, and nearly 258,000 openings per year - more than any other back-of-house position.

5. Event Planner

Wage Growth: 16.46%

16.46% Employee Growth: +22.65%

+22.65% Job Outlook: +7%

Event planners are experiencing consistent growth in terms of pay and job availability. The role pays nearly $65,000 on average and continues to expand with the possible returning demand.

6. Hotel Manager

Wage Growth: 18.68%

18.68% Employee Growth: +30.07%

+30.07% Job Outlook: +10%

With the highest average salary in the dataset ($77,460 in 2024), hotel managers are in strong demand. As guest experience and operational stability remain huge priorities in today's accommodation industry, this role is still a top choice for career advancement.

Roles Facing Slowdowns

Not every job is trending upward. Cashiers saw a 5% drop in employment from 2020 to 2024 and are projected to decline by 11% over the next decade. Similarly, receptionists and porters saw minimal or negative employee growth, with flat or falling long-term job outlooks. Host/Hostess roles, despite a 29% increase in wages, show zero projected job growth through 2033.

What This Means for Workers

For those already working in hospitality, the message is clear: Certain roles offer stronger pay, more job openings, and better long-term prospects. Jobs that combine skill, service, and leadership - such as chefs, bartenders, managers, and planners - are becoming more rewarding career paths.

"There's more opportunity than ever in hospitality - but not every job offers the same future," said Eric. "Making a strategic move now could mean better pay, more stability, and more options later."

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a leading job platform dedicated to the hospitality industry. We connect restaurants, hotels, and hospitality employers with skilled candidates across the U.S. and internationally.

With job listings, including bartender jobs in New York City or chef jobs in Los Angeles, industry insights, and career resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality.

Currently, OysterLink attracts over 400,000 monthly visitors and continues to grow steadily. For more information, visit oysterlink.com or contact PR Rep Ana at ana@oysterlink.com.

