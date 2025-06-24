The "Norway Existing Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Norway data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Alvdal, Asker, Gaupne, Gismarvik, Halden, Honefoss, Jorpeland, Kalberg, Kjetsa, Maloy, Oslo, Ovrebo, Rjukan, Skien, Stavanger, Telemark, Trondheim, Undheim.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2029)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets 1/2
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation per kW pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Oslo and Grimstad lead the upcoming data center development in Norway, accounting for over 50% of the total planned power capacity.
- Green Mountain is the largest data center operator in the region, followed by STACK Infrastructure and Bulk Infrastructure.
- Most of the existing rack capacity is focused around Oslo.
- Existing data center capacity in Norway is around 300 MW at full build.
- New developments by players like NSCALE, AQ Compute, and WS Computing AS are expanding the market footprint.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (DC3 or Hobol Data Center)
- Core Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Norway Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)
- Basefarm (Orange)
- Blix Solutions AS
- BlueFjords
- Bulk Infrastructure
- Green Mountain
- Hafslund HitecVision
- ITsjefen
- Keysource Namsos Datasenter (NDS)
- Lefdal Mine Datacenter
- NSCALE
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telia Carrier
- Telenor
- TerraHost
- WS Computing AS (Skanska Contractor)
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/83s98x
