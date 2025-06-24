Land Art Generator: Art Meets Sustainable Infrastructure

Fiji's Marou Village Unveils Global Model for Climate Resilience Through Community Co-Design

SUVA, FJ / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / The Village of Marou, in partnership with the Land Art Generator Initiative (LAGI), announces the winners of the LAGI 2025 Fiji design competition. These two visionary artworks generate clean energy and water while reflecting Marou residents' hopes for a future grounded in environmental stewardship and cultural identity.

LAGI 2025 Fiji Winning Projects

The global competition invited designers worldwide to respond to the challenges of this remote South Pacific village. From 205 submissions representing 45 countries, two proposals were chosen by a local and international jury for their ability to listen to the land, climate, and community.

"We never imagined that people from across the world would be designing with us in this way," said Ilisari Naqau Nasau, Acting Chief (Sau Turaga) of Marou. "On behalf of myself, the elders, and the entire community of Marou, I wish to extend our deepest thanks to all of the designers who participated. These solutions for energy and water systems will benefit us today and support our children and grandchildren."

Winning Proposals

Shaped as a perfect circle, The O by Alberto Roncelli is a solar-powered pavilion uniting energy, water harvesting, and cultural gathering beneath a 40-meter timber canopy. It generates 150 MWh of electricity and 1.2 million liters of filtered water annually while providing a flexible public space.

"LAGI Fiji represents a unique opportunity to explore renewable energy in a meaningful and poetic way," said Roncelli. "I'm honored to develop this vision and work closely with the Marou community."

Rising from the landscape as open palms offering yaqona (kava), Ligavatuvuce ("Hands that Offer and Uplift") by Young Kang combines solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and cultural gathering. Drawing from Fijian tradition and built collectively, it generates 120 MWh of electricity and 4.5 million liters of water annually, while creating a shaded ceremonial space supporting community life and sustainable tourism.

"LAGI 2025 was an incredible opportunity to create something deeply connected with the Marou community, while advancing sustainability-focused art rooted in traditions linking generations," said Kang.

Each team will receive $100,000 USD to prototype their ideas. Prototypes will be exhibited at the Fiji Arts Council in Suva in early 2026. One project will be selected for full-scale construction in Marou Village.

"These projects establish a new model for co-creating renewable energy and freshwater systems," said Elizabeth Monoian and Robert Ferry, LAGI co-founders. "The pilot will provide electricity and water, create economic opportunities, and serve as a model for other Pacific coastal communities."

LAGI 2025 Fiji is delivered in coordination with the Fiji Department of Energy, Fiji Rural Electrification Fund, UNDP, Ministry of Tourism, and Tourism Fiji, supporting national goals for clean energy, community empowerment, and climate adaptation.

The winning and shortlisted projects will be showcased this November at an exhibition hosted by the Fiji Arts Council and Marou Village residents. The November 6, 2025 opening will launch a new publication celebrating innovations in place-based energy and water systems.

For more information, visit https://lagi2025fiji.org.

