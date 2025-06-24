Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - The Dylan Sidoo Resilience Fund is pleased to announce Thais C., an undergraduate student at the University of North Texas, as the 2025 award recipient. Selected from a competitive pool of applicants across North America, Thais is recognized for her inspiring display of resilience, academic determination, and personal growth in the face of significant challenges.

Dylan Sidoo, founder of the Resilience Fund

Established to support students who exemplify strength in adversity, the Dylan Sidoo Resilience Fund celebrates young individuals who rise above life's obstacles with perseverance and ambition. This award reflects not only academic potential, but also a recipient's character, leadership, and enduring commitment to personal development.

This year's winner, Thais C., stood out for her unwavering dedication to education, even amid personal trials that would have caused many to falter. Her story captured the attention and admiration of the selection committee-and of Dylan Sidoo himself, who remains actively engaged in every stage of the process.

"As someone who believes in the transformative power of resilience, I'm proud to honor Thais's journey," said Dylan Sidoo. "Her perseverance is a powerful reminder that true strength is measured not by the absence of hardship, but by the courage to overcome it. She is exactly the kind of student this award was created to support."

The Dylan Sidoo Resilience Fund is more than just a scholarship-it is a tribute to perseverance, a celebration of courage, and an investment in the leaders of tomorrow. As the 2025 recipient, Thais joins a growing network of students who embody the award's mission and inspire others to continue striving, regardless of the obstacles they may face.

About the Dylan Sidoo Resilience Fund

The Dylan Sidoo Resilience Fund was founded to recognize and support students who demonstrate exceptional resilience in the face of personal and academic challenges. By offering financial support and a platform to share their stories, the Fund aims to empower young individuals to pursue their goals and make lasting contributions to their communities. The award reflects a commitment to the values of determination, integrity, and personal growth.

