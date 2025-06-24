Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.06.2025 21:10 Uhr
Carestream Health: Carestream Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability with Better Stands Silver Award at Hospitalar 2025

SÃO PAULO, June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carestream Health was honored with the Better Stands Silver Award at Hospitalar 2025, recognizing the company's efforts towards sustainability and reducing its environmental footprint by implementing a reusable booth, designed for use in future exhibitions and trade shows, for this year's exhibition.

Presented by Informa Markets, the organizers of Hospitalar 2025, the Better Stands program aims to transform how companies exhibit at international trade shows by encouraging more responsible and sustainable practices.

"We care about finding ways to be more sustainable", said Tasos Strouzos, President; Consumables, Carestream. "Especially doing it authentically, and with a genuine purpose. We're hopeful we'll start to see more sustainable practices becoming a regular thing in our industry and at trade shows which often have a lot of single use waste."

The Better Stands program evaluates exhibitor booths based on 10 key criteria, including stand structure and walls, raised platform or flooring, lighting, front and overhead signage, and supporting structure.

Carestream's booth met eight out of 10 criteria, with all applicable components designed for future reuse, significantly helping to reduce its environmental footprint and demonstrating a recognizable commitment to sustainability.

"Even small efforts can make a difference and help reduce our carbon footprint," said Miguel Nieto, Director; Business Management and General Manager; Americas & Latin America, Carestream. "We're already looking at more ways to improve our sustainability efforts-both in our trade show efforts and other key business areas."

###

About Carestream Health

Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic, and other applications-all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company's broad portfolio of products, solutions, and services, please contact your Carestream representative, or call 1-888-777-2072, or visit www.carestream.com.

CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.

Attachment

  • Carestream Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability with Better Stands Silver Award at Hospitalar 2025 (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f3dcdd25-eaae-47bf-b43b-23181c6ba9b5)


Melody Warner Carestream Health 5857898735 melody.warner@carestream.com

