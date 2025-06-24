Long Island Capital Alliance Appoints Kyle Lawrence to Board of Directors

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / The Long Island Capital Alliance ("LICA"), Long Island's leading non-profit capital formation and business development organization, today announced the appointment of Kyle Lawrence to its Board of Directors. With this addition, LICA's Board has grown to 14 members.

Kyle Lawrence, 46, is a Partner with the NY-based law firm Falcon Rappaport & Berman LLP ("FRB") where he is part of the leadership team of FRB's Corporate & Securities Practice Group and serves as Co-Chair of the Digital Assets Practice Group. His practice spans a wide range of corporate and securities matters, including mergers, acquisitions, private placements, joint ventures, corporate finance, licensing, and distribution arrangements. Mr. Lawrence regularly represents clients in industries such as telecommunications, food manufacturing, emerging technologies, retail, and software development. He also advises private issuers and principals on operations, compliance, and capital raising in securities transactions.

"We are very pleased to welcome Kyle as the newest member of our Board," said Michael Lane, Chairman of LICA. "He brings a diversified range of corporate and securities law representation, with a focus on the emerging area of digital currencies. These professional attributes are vital to business formation on Long Island and represent needed expertise as we continue to expand LICA's regional presence and capabilities."

Mr. Lawrence's experience in the Digital Assets Practice Group includes advising companies on blockchain, cryptocurrency, Web3, and NFT matters, focusing on the intersection of corporate and securities laws with these emerging technologies. He assists companies in launching tokens and cryptocurrency, as well as structuring onshore and offshore ventures. Mr. Lawrence earned a JD degree from Hofstra University after graduating from Tulane University with a BA in Political Science and English. He resides in Merrick with his loving wife, Carolyn, and his dog, Holly.

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

