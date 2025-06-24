Our recent article contained several unverified quotes. We are issuing this correction to ensure accuracy and maintain journalistic integrity.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / eBlissAI has launched its self-healing enterprise computing platform, introducing breakthrough autonomous computing technology that transforms how businesses manage IT infrastructure. The platform merges advanced machine learning, natural language processing, and autonomous reasoning through agentic AI to create adaptive, scalable and self-optimizing systems.

Market-Leading Performance

Initial enterprise deployments demonstrate unprecedented results:

90% reduction in system downtime

95% improvement in threat detection

70% decrease in operational costs

75% reduction in IT administrative tasks

By 2026, 75% of enterprise applications will use AI-powered autonomous operations. The shift toward self-healing systems marks a fundamental change in enterprise computing.

Transformative Technology

The platform's agentic AI capabilities enable systems to make independent decisions, learn from experience, adapt to changing conditions and drive personalized solutions without human intervention. This self-healing approach represents a radical departure from traditional automation, creating truly autonomous systems that can identify and resolve issues independently.

We're witnessing a paradigm shift in enterprise computing. The future lies in systems that can think and heal themselves. This represents the next evolution in business technology.

Market Impact

The enterprise AI market projects to reach $167.42 billion by 2030. Goldman Sachs' latest Enterprise Technology Report indicates that self-healing AI platforms could generate $2.5-3.5 trillion in annual value across industries by 2030.

Real-World Results

Early adopters report significant improvements:

85% reduction in IT incidents

92% faster problem resolution

$6.1M annual cost savings

$29.8M in productivity savings

Enterprise security faces unprecedented challenges. The integration of quantum-resistant protocols with self-healing capabilities represents a crucial advancement. eBlissAI's secure, adaptive and scalable framework anticipates both current and emerging requirements through autonomous learning systems.

Many experts are now emphasizing the role of infrastructure automation in achieving self-healing systems. They highlight the future of self-healing technologies in endpoint management. The rise of AI within endpoint management platforms will enable automatic remediation of endpoint issues without human involvement.

The autonomous eBliss platform proactively resolves issues, predicts future issues and drives personalized outcomes, resulting in significantly reduced human intervention, increased productivity and enhanced user experience, all leading to a superior return on investment

Investment Perspective

eBlissAI's approach to autonomous computing represents a true breakthrough. Their integration of agentic AI with self-healing capabilities sets new standards for enterprise solutions.

The mobile device management market alone projects to reach $68.24 billion by 2034. Self-healing systems powered by agentic AI will define the next decade of enterprise computing.

Strategic Vision

"Our platform creates truly autonomous systems that learn, adapt, scale and optimize themselves," explains Shirish Nimgaonkar, eBlissAI founder. "We're moving beyond traditional automation to deliver transformative value for enterprises."

The company has entered its strategic funding round, focusing on accelerating market penetration and product development. With projected ROI exceeding industry benchmarks, the platform has attracted significant attention from institutional investors and enterprise customers.

About eBlissAI

eBlissAI is an autonomous endpoint management platform. Founded by IIT-Stanford-Harvard graduate Shirish Nimgaonkar, eBlissAI has developed a self-learning system that is transforming enterprise IT management. The platform combines advanced AI technology with innovative approaches to enterprise computing challenges.

