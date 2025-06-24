Weather Shield Roofing Systems Announces Acquisition of Hightower Industries

The acquisition strengthens national service capabilities, enhances commercial and luxury roofing offerings, and expands solar and coatings expertise across Gulf Coast markets

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Weather Shield Roofing Systems, Michigan's trusted leader in commercial roofing maintenance, emergency roof repair, and reroofing solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Hightower Industries LLC, a well-established and respected provider of industrial roofing, commercial roof coatings, fluid-applied roofing systems, and solar solutions across the Southeastern United States.

Weather-Shield-and-Hightower-Industries-Group-Photo

Weather-Shield-and-Hightower-Industries-Group-Photo

Key Benefits of the Acquisition:

Expanded Geographic Reach: This partnership extends Weather Shield's footprint into key southeastern markets, adding Hightower Industries' deep regional relationships and project expertise to Weather Shield's growing national presence.

Broader Service Offering: By combining Hightower's expertise in fluid-applied roof systems, industrial coatings, commercial roofing, and solar with Weather Shield's Max Life Roof Care, proactive maintenance programs, and long-term roof investment protection, the new partnership will deliver an unparalleled range of solutions for clients.

Shared Values and Culture: Both companies are committed to safety, transparency, exceptional client service, and creating supportive workplaces for employees. This acquisition builds on those shared values and creates new opportunities for team growth and development.

Continuity for Clients: Clients of both Hightower Industries and Weather Shield Roofing Systems will continue working with their existing contacts and teams. Importantly, Hightower Industries will continue to operate under its well-respected name as a Weather Shield company, maintaining consistency and trusted relationships in the communities it serves.

Leadership Statements:

"We are excited to welcome the talented team at Hightower Industries into the Weather Shield family," said Jim Bush, CEO of Weather Shield Roofing Systems. "This acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver cost-efficient, long-lasting roofing solutions and enhances our position as a national leader in commercial roofing services."

"Hightower Industries has always been about providing expert roofing solutions with integrity and service," said Conner Hightower, President of Hightower Industries. "Joining forces with Weather Shield means we can now offer even more to our clients, while staying true to our mission and values. We're proud to be part of this growing team. This strategic partnership will also enable us to strengthen our presence and expand into new markets across Florida and Alabama, ensuring even more communities benefit from our trusted roofing solutions and dedicated service."

This acquisition positions the combined entity as one of the nation's top full-service commercial roofing contractors, offering unmatched expertise in commercial roof maintenance, emergency roof repair, industrial coatings, and roof lifespan optimization.

About Weather Shield Roofing Systems:

Established in 1980, Weather Shield Roofing Systems stands as the premier commercial roofing expert across West Michigan. Our dedication is towards empowering business owners, property managers, and facility managers to streamline their roofing expenses, avoid unexpected disruptions, and maintain fiscal discipline.

About Hightower Industries:

Founded in 2019, Hightower Industries is a licensed and insured construction, solar, and roofing company with offices in Pensacola and Cape Coral, Florida. Known for taking a comprehensive approach to roofing, solar, and full-scale renovations, Hightower Industries is dedicated to helping building owners and property managers achieve long-lasting, cost-effective solutions.

SOURCE: Weather Shield Roofing Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/weather-shield-roofing-systems-announces-acquisition-of-hightowe-1042550