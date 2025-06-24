Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 24.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Börsentief? Für diesen Geheimtipp scheint das Gegenteil zu gelten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
24.06.2025 22:02 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems: General Atomics Achieves Another Milestone in Silicon Carbide Composite Nuclear Fuel Rod Technology

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) announced today that it has reached another significant milestone in the development and testing of its SiGA® Silicon Carbide (SiC) nuclear fuel cladding technology. Recent performance testing on GA-EMS' patented, localized SiC joining method has shown excellent performance under the corrosive water conditions expected in the current fleet of pressurized water nuclear reactors, marking a significant step in advancing the readiness of SiGA cladding for reactor testing. SiGA is an engineered, multilayer composite cladding structure that offers high temperature performance and other operational benefits for current and future nuclear reactors.

General Atomics SiC Cladding Technology Milestone

General Atomics SiC Cladding Technology Milestone
Photo taken through a furnace viewport capturing the localized induction heating process used to produce a gas tight joint at one end of a SiGA® cladding rod.

"Our patented local joining process seals the fuel rods without exposing the nuclear fuel pellets to high temperature water," said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS. "Our SiC cladding and localized joining method form a complete solution to fully and safely contain the solid fuel and enable it to withstand temperatures six times greater than the expected light-water, pressurized water reactor conditions. The local SiC joining process is also proving to reduce processing time, supporting the scale-up of efficient domestic manufacturing capability to provide safe accident tolerant fuel cladding for the nuclear fleet."

Fuel cladding is a barrier between the reactor coolant and nuclear fuel pellets and is essential to protecting the fuel while also ensuring the safety of a nuclear power plant. Fuel is stacked into cladding tubes and the ends of the tubes are joined to form hermetic seals for the fuel rods. GA-EMS' SiGA cladding offers superior high temperature and irradiation resistance which can significantly improve the operating performance, economic efficiency, and safety of light water reactors.

"We've successfully verified irradiation resistance of our ceramic joints at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory High Flux Isotope Reactor test reactor," said Dr. Christina Back, vice president of GA-EMS Nuclear Technologies and Materials. "Now, GA-EMS is working to evaluate the quality of the SiGA joints under the high temperature, high pressure, and corrosive water coolant environment expected in pressurized water reactors. We achieved a critical milestone this past month, with results confirming that joints fabricated by our local SiC joining process remained gas-tight after 180-days of exposure in Westinghouse's reactor coolant test facility. It is very exciting to be moving to the ultimate demonstration of joint performance testing in the Advanced Test Reactor at Idaho National Laboratory in the presence of both corrosive water coolant and neutron irradiation."

Acknowledgment: Based upon work supported by the US Department of Energy under Award No. DE-NE0009235 "SiC Cladding Development."

Contact Information
General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems Media Relations
ems-mediarelations@ga.com
8589646989

.

SOURCE: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/general-atomics-achieves-another-milestone-in-silicon-carbide-composite-nucle-1042211

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.