Cellebrite DI Ltd: Accelerating Child Exploitation Investigations: Cellebrite Integrates Data from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)

TYSONS CORNER, Va., June 24, 2025(NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in premier Digital Investigative solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced the expansion of its relationship with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that will help speed up investigations involving crimes against children. NCMEC's CyberTipline hash value list is now integrated within Cellebrite's flagship digital forensics software, Cellebrite Inseyets, allowing public safety agencies to immediately pinpoint known child sexual abuse material (CSAM) files - speeding up time to evidence and justice for victims and survivors of abuse. The hash value list contains approximately 10-million files reported by electronic service providers to NCMEC, which have been confirmed to depict apparent CSAM.

Instead of spending hours reviewing data to locate CSAM on suspected offenders' devices, this integration allows digital forensic examiners and investigators around the world to match CSAM files instantly. This provides investigators with the evidence needed to arrest and prosecute offenders, and in parallel, limit law enforcement's exposure to the material, which helps protect their mental health.

"This integration represents a critical leap forward in our efforts to protect children and hold offenders accountable," said John Shehan, Senior Vice President, Exploited Children Division & International Engagement at NCMEC. "We're proud to strengthen our nine-year partnership with Cellebrite in the fight to end online child exploitation."

"Any tool that speeds up time to evidence is critical for our teams," said Ben Morrison, the Washington Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Commander. "Digital evidence is the holy grail in ICAC investigations, and this integration means getting to more cases and protecting more kids."

New Hampshire ICAC Task Force Commander Eric Kinsman adds, "We are very excited about this integration. When a known CSAM match is made, it adds to the probable cause in an investigation which greatly increases our chances to arrest an offender, ensuring they are no longer a danger in our community."

"Our mission is in lock step with NCMEC, and it's an honor to partner with them and help the heroes working these cases on the front lines," said David Gee, Cellebrite's chief marketing officer. "This integration will be a game changer and will undoubtedly save and prevent our most vulnerable from the most heinous crimes."

This integration, available to Cellebrite Design Partners for early access now and generally available the week of June 30, 2025, is part of Cellebrite's "Operation Find Them All"The landmark program is helping public safety agencies use technology to protect children - alongside strategic partners including NCMEC, The Exodus Road and Raven. Since launching in January of 2024, OFTA has assisted in numerous investigations that have helped rescue hundreds of victims and resulted in the arrests of dozens of perpetrators. OFTA is playing an important, active, ongoing role in helping to further investigations where NCMEC is assisting public safety agencies in cases involving missing and endangered children.

References to Websites and Social Media Platforms

References to information included on, or accessible through, websites and social media platforms do not constitute incorporation by reference of the information contained at or available through such websites or social media platforms, and you should not consider such information to be part of this press release.

About Cellebrite

Cellebrite'sand find us on social media @Cellebrite.

About NCMEC

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation whose mission is to help find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation, and prevent child victimization. NCMEC works with families, victims, private industry, law enforcement, and the public to assist with preventing child abductions, recovering missing children, and providing services to deter and combat child sexual exploitation.

Contacts:

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Global Corporate Communications

victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.510.2823