Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Danielle Charney, Committee Co-Chair and Director, Northleaf Capital, Rohand Anand, Committee Co-Chair and Director, Scotiabank, Ashley Vandertorn, Committee Co-Chair and AVP, Sales Enablement, Mackenzie Investments, and Jess Brayne, Senior Manager, Partnerships & Engagement, Children's Aid Foundation of Canada, joined Dani Lipkin, Managing Director, Global Listings, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to close the market to celebrate the kick-off of their 6th annual Teddy Bear Adventure workplace fundraising campaign.





Teddy Bear Adventure is a fundraising and awareness-building campaign in support of Children's Aid Foundation of Canada. With 20 participating organizations, including teams from across Bay Street and in cities across the country, the campaign is bringing Corporate Canada together to make a meaningful impact on the lives of children and youth involved in child welfare. To learn more and to donate, visit cafdn.org/TeddyBearAdventure

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange