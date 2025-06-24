Alpha Genesis, Inc.: Alpha Genesis Reinforces Commitment to "Make America Healthy Again" Initiative Through Research, Nutrition, and Public Engagement

YEMASSEE, SC / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Alpha Genesis Inc., a national leader in nonhuman primate research and biomedical innovation, today reaffirmed its commitment to the federal Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative, a government-led effort focused on improving national health outcomes through preventive care, nutrition, and scientific advancement. As a longtime provider of critical research support to public and private sector partners, Alpha Genesis is proud to align its work with this important national mission.

According to company leadership, Alpha Genesis has expanded its research focus to include several MAHA-aligned priorities, including studies exploring how specific dietary factors influence metabolic and immune function. These preclinical projects, conducted at the company's research campus in Yemassee, South Carolina, aim to provide deeper insight into the ways environmental inputs and nutritional profiles affect overall health. The facility's integrated lab and animal care infrastructure makes it possible to test controlled interventions that would be impossible to replicate in human trials.

Dr. Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, emphasized the company's support for the MAHA initiative and its broader public health goals. "We are proud to stand behind President Trump's Make America Healthy Again initiative," said Westergaard. "The work we do-whether it's exploring immune pathways, studying inflammatory responses, or analyzing the effects of high-fiber diets-is fundamentally about improving lives and delivering science that matters."

In parallel with its research efforts, Alpha Genesis has implemented a series of updates to its animal care protocols that reflect a broader commitment to health and wellness. Newly designed enrichment and feeding regimens have eliminated processed food additives, reduced refined sugars, and prioritized whole-food nutrition within the company's primate colonies. These changes not only promote animal well-being but also generate more relevant data for studies focused on nutrition-driven disease prevention.

To further engage the public and promote transparency around its work, Alpha Genesis will host an open house this fall at its Yemassee facility. The event will include behind-the-scenes tours, educational exhibits, and panel discussions led by researchers and animal care staff. Attendees will gain first-hand insight into how biomedical research contributes to national health goals and how scientific innovation is being used to promote healthier lifestyles.

Alpha Genesis strongly supports the federal government's recent steps to curb chronic illness by addressing root causes. Company leadership praised the MAHA Commission's focus on limiting ultra-processed foods, improving access to whole, nutrient-dense meals, and expanding public education on healthy lifestyle choices. These priorities closely mirror the research and operational changes already underway at Alpha Genesis, reinforcing what the company sees as a shared vision between private innovation and public health leadership.

"Our job is to create actionable science that helps people live longer, healthier lives," said Westergaard. "We're proud to be doing our part-and proud to help Make America Healthy Again."

For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or additional information about Alpha Genesis and its role in advancing national health initiatives, please contact Dr. Greg Westergaard at gwprimate@alphagenesisinc.com or call (843) 589-5190. You can also visit us online at www.alphagenesisinc.com.

