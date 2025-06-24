Toronto, Ontario and New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - Micromem Technologies Inc. (CSE: MRM) (OTCQB: MMTIF) ("Micromem" or the "Company") announces that on May 28, 2025, it filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended October 31, 2024 (the "Form 20-F") on SEDAR+. That report was first filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2025. Among other things contained in that report are the audited Financial Statements and related reports for Micromem for the year ended October 31, 2024. Those audited Financial Statements, the related Management's Discussion and Analysis and the related CEO/CFO Certifications were filed on SEDAR+ on February 25, 2025. As a result of a continuous disclosure review by staff of the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), the Form 20-F was filed on SEDAR+ on May 28, 2025. The Company previously relied on advice when it determined not to file the Form 20-F on SEDAR+ concurrently with the filing of that report in the U.S.

The Form 20-F is required by the SEC under U.S. securities laws, and therefore contains the information required thereunder. The Company concluded that the Form 20-F should be filed on SEDAR+ in order to comply with section 11.1(b) of National Instrument 51-102-Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Management of Micromem believes that the Form 20-F does not contain any material information about the Company that was not previously disclosed by it in other filings on SEDAR+, and that the Form 20-F does not disclose any material change about Micromem. Therefore, management has determined that no other measures must be taken by the Company in regards to the Form 20-F and its filing in Canada.

About Micromem.

Micromem Technologies Inc. and its subsidiaries, a publicly traded (OTCQB: MMTIF) (CSE: MRM), company analyzes specific industry sectors to create intelligent game-changing applications that address unmet market needs. By leveraging its expertise and experience with sophisticated sensor applications, the Company successfully powers the development and implementation of innovative solutions for oil & gas, utilities, automotive, healthcare, government, information technology, manufacturing and other industries. Visit www.micromeminc.com.

