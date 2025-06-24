BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Exceeds top end of guidance range for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and operating cash flow for the total Company

Delivers revenue and adjusted EBITDA above guidance for QNX division

Beats revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance for Secure Communications division, raising full year guidance

Returns $10 million to shareholders as part of share buyback program

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2025 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

"BlackBerry made a strong start to the new fiscal year, building on the solid foundation we as a company have laid over the past year," said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. "Both our QNX and Secure Communications divisions continue to execute effectively against their strategies, beating both top line and profitability expectations. BlackBerry's solid balance sheet and plan for continuing profitability and cash generation this fiscal year enable us to allocate capital efficiently, with $10 million of share buybacks executed this past quarter."

First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue exceeded previously-provided guidance at $121.7 million

Total company gross margin was 74% and non-GAAP gross margin was 75%

QNX revenue beat guidance and delivered 8% year-over-year growth to $57.5 million; QNX gross margin and adjusted gross margin was 81%

QNX adjusted EBITDA beat previously-provided guidance at $12.7 million, or 22% of revenue

Secure Communications revenue exceeded previously-provided guidance at $59.5 million; Secure Communications adjusted gross margin increased by 6 percentage points sequentially and 4 percentage points year-over-year to 70%

Secure Communications ARR remained stable, relatively flat sequentially at $209 million; Secure Communications DBNRR decreased by 1 percentage point to 92%

Secure Communications adjusted EBITDA exceeded previously provided guidance at $9.6 million

Licensing revenue was $4.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million

BlackBerry achieved GAAP profitability for first time since Q4 FY22, with net income of $1.9 million and non-GAAP net income was $12.3 million

Total company adjusted EBITDA exceeded previously-provided guidance at $16.4 million

GAAP basic earnings per share was breakeven and non-GAAP basic earnings per share was $0.02, beating the previously-provided guidance

Operating cash usage for the seasonally-low first quarter beat expectations at $18 million

$10 million was returned to shareholders by the repurchase of 2.57 million common shares during the quarter

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments decreased by $28.4 million sequentially to $381.9 million

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

BlackBerry announced a normal course issuer bid share buyback program

QNX launched QNX® Hypervisor 8.0, built on the next-generation SDP 8.0 architecture, facilitating high-performance virtualization of multiple operating systems on a single SoC

WeRide launched its next-generation ADAS platform for L2++ autonomous drive, built upon QNX® OS for Safety

Leapmotor selected QNX® technology as the foundation of its intelligent digital cockpit and autonomous drive domain controllers in its new B10 electric SUV

Direct ChassisLink Inc (DCLI) announced the deployment of BlackBerry® Radar® across 100,000 chassis

BlackBerry® AtHoc® became the first critical event management provider to achieve FedRAMP High authorization

Malaysia Cybersecurity Center of Excellence celebrated its first anniversary with new partnerships, scholarships and expanded education programs

Financial Outlook

BlackBerry is providing the following guidance for the second fiscal quarter (ending August 31, 2025) and the full fiscal year 2026 (ending February 28, 2026).

Q2 FY26 Full fiscal year FY26 Total BlackBerry revenue: $115 - $125 million $508 - $538 million QNX revenue: $55 - $60 million $250 - $270 million Secure Communications revenue: $54 - $59 million $234 - $244 million Licensing revenue: Approximately $6 million Approximately $24 million QNX segment adjusted EBITDA: $10 - $13 million $55 - $60 million Secure Communications segment

adjusted EBITDA: $3 - $6 million $37 - $47 million Licensing segment adjusted EBITDA: Approximately $5 million Approximately $20 million Adjusted Corporate Costs1: Approximately $10 million Approximately $40 million Total Company adjusted EBITDA: $8 - $14 million $72 - $87 million Non-GAAP basic EPS: Breakeven - $0.01 $0.08 - $0.10 Operating cash flow (usage) ($5) - ($15) million Approximately $35 million

1 Excluding amortization costs.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, financial performance, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, and competition. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize its products and services in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; significant changes in government customer demand or procurement requirements; BlackBerry's sales cycles and the time and expense of its sales efforts; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; risks arising from a failure or perceived failure of the security features of BlackBerry's solutions; adverse macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, including trade policies; litigation against BlackBerry; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's dependence in part on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's use of artificial intelligence solutions; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry's use of open source software and its ability to obtain rights to use third-party software; BlackBerry potentially being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; BlackBerry's indebtedness, which could impact its operating flexibility and financial condition; the asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; potential impacts of acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; risks associated with foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; environmental events; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; and the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and BlackBerry has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months Ended May 31, 2025 February 28, 2025 May 31, 2024 Revenue $ 121.7 $ 141.7 $ 123.4 Cost of sales 31.4 37.6 33.4 Gross margin 90.3 104.1 90.0 Gross margin % 74.2 % 73.5 % 72.9 % Operating expenses Research and development 25.0 23.2 30.6 Sales and marketing 28.7 27.1 23.8 General and administrative 30.5 50.0 40.3 Amortization 4.0 4.1 4.7 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.1 4.9 3.5 Litigation settlements - 2.8 - 88.3 112.1 102.9 Operating income (loss) 2.0 (8.0 ) (12.9 ) Investment income, net 2.9 1.6 4.0 Income (loss) before income taxes 4.9 (6.4 ) (8.9 ) Provision for income taxes 3.0 1.4 7.6 Income (loss) from continuing operations 1.9 (7.8 ) (16.5 ) Gain from disposal of discontinued operation, net of tax - 10.2 - Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (9.8 ) (24.9 ) Net income (loss) $ 1.9 $ (7.4 ) $ (41.4 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Total basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) Total diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.07 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s) Basic 596,300 594,267 589,821 Diluted 600,831 594,267 589,821 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 594,529 596,231 590,171

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions)

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at May 31, 2025 February 28, 2025 Assets Current Cash and cash equivalents $ 276.0 $ 266.7 Short-term investments 30.6 71.1 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6.0 and $6.6, respectively 129.9 173.7 Other receivables 51.7 48.4 Income taxes receivable 1.7 1.6 Other current assets 43.3 30.0 533.2 591.5 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 16.5 13.6 Long-term investments 58.8 58.9 Other long-term assets 48.0 76.5 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 20.1 22.0 Property, plant and equipment, net 12.7 13.4 Intangible assets, net 44.2 47.3 Goodwill 476.9 472.4 $ 1,210.4 $ 1,295.6 Liabilities Current Accounts payable $ 5.2 $ 31.1 Accrued liabilities 83.3 126.2 Income taxes payable 28.6 25.5 Deferred revenue, current 136.3 161.5 253.4 344.3 Deferred revenue, non-current 8.8 5.6 Operating lease liabilities 26.3 28.7 Other long-term liabilities 1.2 1.8 Long-term notes 195.6 195.3 485.3 575.7 Shareholders' equity Capital stock and additional paid-in capital 2,970.5 2,976.4 Deficit (2,232.6 ) (2,237.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12.8 ) (19.2 ) 725.1 719.9 $ 1,210.4 $ 1,295.6

BlackBerry Limited

Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario

(United States dollars, in millions)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Three Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ 1.9 $ (41.4 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization 5.7 13.2 Stock-based compensation 5.7 7.7 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.1 3.5 Operating leases (1.6 ) (2.7 ) Other (0.7 ) (2.9 ) Net changes in working capital items Accounts receivable, net of allowance 43.8 51.0 Other receivables (3.3 ) 0.7 Income taxes receivable (0.1 ) 0.9 Other assets 17.0 (11.6 ) Accounts payable (25.9 ) (11.1 ) Accrued liabilities (41.7 ) (6.5 ) Income taxes payable 3.1 0.5 Deferred revenue (22.0 ) (16.4 ) Net cash used in operating activities (18.0 ) (15.1 ) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds on sale, maturity or distribution from long-term investments 0.1 - Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (0.9 ) (1.4 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment - 0.1 Acquisition of intangible assets (1.2 ) (1.5 ) Acquisition of short-term investments (21.7 ) (48.9 ) Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 62.2 24.5 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 38.5 (27.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities Issuance of common shares 1.2 1.5 Common shares repurchased (10.0 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (8.8 ) 1.5 Effect of foreign exchange gain on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents 0.5 - Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents during the period 12.2 (40.8 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, beginning of period 280.3 200.5 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents, end of period $ 292.5 $ 159.7

As at May 31, 2025 February 28, 2025 Cash and cash equivalents $ 276.0 $ 266.7 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 16.5 13.6 Short-term investments 30.6 71.1 Long-term investments 58.8 58.9 $ 381.9 $ 410.3

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results and Segment Adjusted EBITDA to the Consolidated Results

The following tables show information by operating segment for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP, pursuant to the Financial Standards Accounting Board's Accounting Standard Codification Topic 280, Segment Reporting, based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments. The measure of segment profit or loss disclosed by the Company in the Consolidated Financial Statements under the "management" approach in reviewing the results of the Company's operating segments is segment adjusted gross margin. Additionally, the following tables include the additional measures of segment profit or loss used by the CODM which is segment adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. See Note 11 to the Consolidated Financial Statements for a description of the Company's operating segments.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) QNX Secure Communications Licensing Segment Totals May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, Change Change Change Change 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Segment revenue $ 57.5 $ 53.2 $ 4.3 $ 59.5 $ 64.2 $ (4.7 ) $ 4.7 $ 6.0 $ (1.3 ) $ 121.7 $ 123.4 $ (1.7 ) Segment cost of sales 11.2 9.5 1.7 18.1 21.8 (3.7 ) 1.6 1.4 0.2 30.9 32.7 (1.8 ) Segment adjusted gross margin $ 46.3 $ 43.7 $ 2.6 $ 41.4 $ 42.4 $ (1.0 ) $ 3.1 $ 4.6 $ (1.5 ) $ 90.8 $ 90.7 $ 0.1 Segment research and development 12.4 16.4 (4.0 ) 11.3 12.3 (1.0 ) - - - 23.7 28.7 (5.0 ) Segment sales and marketing 13.3 10.7 2.6 13.6 12.2 1.4 - - - 26.9 22.9 4.0 Segment general and administrative 8.6 8.2 0.4 7.5 9.6 (2.1 ) 1.6 2.1 (0.5 ) 17.7 19.9 (2.2 ) Less amortization included in the above 0.7 0.5 0.2 0.6 1.0 (0.4 ) 2.3 2.2 0.1 3.6 3.7 (0.1 ) Segment adjusted EBITDA $ 12.7 $ 8.9 $ 3.8 $ 9.6 $ 9.3 $ 0.3 $ 3.8 $ 4.7 $ (0.9 ) $ 26.1 $ 22.9 $ 3.2

The following tables reconcile the Company's segment adjusted gross margin results for the three months ended May 31, 2025 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:

For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2025



(in millions)



QNX Secure Communications Licensing Segment

Totals Reconciling

Items Consolidated

U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 57.5 $ 59.5 $ 4.7 $ 121.7 $ - $ 121.7 Cost of sales 11.2 18.1 1.6 30.9 0.5 31.4 Gross margin (1) $ 46.3 $ 41.4 $ 3.1 $ 90.8 $ (0.5 ) $ 90.3 Operating expenses 88.3 88.3 Investment income, net 2.9 2.9 Income before income taxes $ 4.9

For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2024 (in millions) (unaudited) QNX Secure Communications Licensing Segment

Totals Reconciling

Items Consolidated U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 53.2 $ 64.2 $ 6.0 $ 123.4 $ - $ 123.4 Cost of sales 9.5 21.8 1.4 32.7 0.7 33.4 Gross margin (1) $ 43.7 $ 42.4 $ 4.6 $ 90.7 $ (0.7 ) $ 90.0 Operating expenses 102.9 102.9 Investment income, net 4.0 4.0 Loss before income taxes $ (8.9 )

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024.

The following table reconciles total segment adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 to the Company's consolidated totals:

Three Months Ended May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 26.1 $ 22.9 Adjustments (1): Stock compensation expense 5.7 6.2 Restructuring charges 2.9 7.3 Less: Corporate general and administrative expense 9.7 12.4 Amortization 5.7 6.4 Impairment of long-lived assets 0.1 3.5 Investment income (2.9 ) (4.0 ) Consolidated income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes $ 4.9 $ (8.9 )

(1) The CODM reviews segment information on an adjusted EBITDA basis, which excludes certain amounts as described below:

Stock compensation expenses - Equity compensation is a non-cash expense and does not impact the ongoing operating decisions taken by the Company's management.

Restructuring charges - Restructuring charges relate to employee termination benefits, facilities, streamlining many of the Company's centralized corporate functions into Secure Communications and QNX specific teams, and other costs pursuant to programs to reduce the Company's annual expenses amongst R&D, infrastructure and other functions and do not reflect expected future operating expenses, are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance, and may not be meaningful when comparing the Company's operating performance against that of prior periods.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and are useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted corporate operating costs, adjusted corporate operating costs excluding amortization, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted sales and marketing expense, adjusted general and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage and free cash flow (usage) and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Gross margin $ 90.3 $ 90.0 Stock compensation expense 0.5 0.7 Adjusted gross margin $ 90.8 $ 90.7 Gross margin % 74.2 % 72.9 % Stock compensation expense 0.4 % 0.6 % Adjusted gross margin % 74.6 % 73.5 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the three months ended May 31, 2025, and May 31, 2024 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Operating expense $ 88.3 $ 102.9 Restructuring charges 2.9 7.3 Stock compensation expense 5.2 5.5 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.7 1.8 LLA impairment charge 0.1 3.5 Adjusted operating expense $ 78.4 $ 84.8

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP corporate operating costs for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 to adjusted corporate operating costs excluding amortization is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Corporate operating costs $ 14.9 $ 25.4 Restructuring charges 2.9 7.3 Stock compensation expense 1.9 1.3 LLA impairment charge - 3.5 Adjusted corporate operating costs 10.1 13.3 Amortization 0.4 0.9 Adjusted corporate operating costs excluding amortization $ 9.7 $ 12.4

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net income (loss) and U.S. GAAP basic earnings (loss) per share for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024



Basic earnings per share



Basic loss per share Net income (loss) $ 1.9 $ 0.00 $ (41.4 ) $ (0.07 ) Restructuring charges 2.9 7.3 Stock compensation expense 5.7 7.7 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.7 8.6 LLA impairment charge 0.1 3.5 Adjusted net income (loss) $ 12.3 $ 0.02 $ (14.3 ) $ (0.02 )

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 to adjusted research and development, sales and marketing, general and administrative, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Research and development $ 25.0 $ 30.6 Stock compensation expense 1.3 1.8 Adjusted research and development expense $ 23.7 $ 28.8 Sales and marketing $ 28.7 $ 23.8 Stock compensation expense 1.4 0.8 Adjusted sales and marketing expense $ 27.3 $ 23.0 General and administrative $ 30.5 $ 40.3 Restructuring charges 2.9 7.3 Stock compensation expense 2.5 2.9 Adjusted general and administrative expense $ 25.1 $ 30.1 Amortization $ 4.0 $ 4.7 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.7 1.8 Adjusted amortization expense $ 2.3 $ 2.9

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Operating income (loss) $ 2.0 $ (12.9 ) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) Restructuring charges 2.9 7.3 Stock compensation expense 5.7 6.2 Acquired intangibles amortization 1.7 1.8 LLA impairment charge 0.1 3.5 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating income (loss) 10.4 18.8 Adjusted operating income 12.4 5.9 Amortization 5.7 6.4 Acquired intangibles amortization (1.7 ) (1.8 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 16.4 $ 10.5 Revenue $ 121.7 $ 123.4 Adjusted operating income margin % (1) 10.2 % 4.8 % Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2) 13.5 % 8.5 %

(1) Adjusted operating income margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income by revenue.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

The Company uses free cash flow (usage) when assessing its sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 to free cash flow (usage) is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) May 31, 2025 May 31, 2024 Net cash used in operating activities $ (18.0 ) $ (15.1 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (0.9 ) (1.4 ) Free cash usage $ (18.9 ) $ (16.5 )

Key Metrics

The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimated future performance. Readers are cautioned that Secure Communications annual recurring revenue ("ARR") and Secure Communications dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR") do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions) May 31, 2025 Secure Communications Annual Recurring Revenue $ 209 Secure Communications Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate 92 %

