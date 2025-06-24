Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - DMD Dental is excited to announce the official opening of its new concierge dental practice in North Scottsdale, led by Dr. Erika Du Mond. The new practice, located at 7312 E Deer Valley Road, Suite 100, marks a significant expansion for DMD Dental within Arizona, offering the region's residents a more personalized approach to dental care.

This new location represents a key milestone in DMD Dental's growth strategy, as it responds to a growing demand for personalized and flexible healthcare. The concierge care model is designed to meet the needs of patients who value extended appointment times, flexible scheduling, and direct access to their healthcare providers. By focusing on relationship-based care, DMD Dental aims to foster trust and long-term relationships between patients and providers.

Dr. Erika Du Mond, a third-generation dentist, founded DMD Dental with a focus on wellness-oriented dentistry. Dr. Du Mond holds degrees and certifications from Midwestern University in Glendale, AZ, along with advanced training in laser dentistry, aesthetic medicine, and biological dental protocols. She is an active member of the Academy of General Dentistry (AGD) and the American Academy of Oral Systemic Health (AAOSH). Her expertise and commitment to patient care drive DMD Dental's mission of providing personalized, high-quality dental services in an unhurried, one-on-one setting.

Equipped with modern dental technology, the new North Scottsdale practice continues DMD Dental's tradition of integrating cutting-edge advancements into patient care. The practice provides a full range of services with an emphasis on preventive care, ensuring the long-term oral health of its patients. The clinic's patient-centered approach allows for a holistic treatment plan that addresses both dental health and overall well-being.

As DMD Dental moves forward with its strategic growth plan, the clinic remains committed to maintaining its high standards of care and ensuring a positive patient experience. The North Scottsdale practice is a critical part of DMD Dental's ongoing mission to provide personalized, comprehensive care while supporting the overall health and well-being of its patients.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.dmd-dental.com/.

About DMD Dental:

DMD Dental, founded by third-generation dentist Dr. Erika Du Mond, is a concierge dental practice dedicated to delivering wellness-focused, personalized care in an unhurried, one-on-one setting. Located in North Scottsdale, the practice serves patients from the surrounding communities, including Grayhawk, DC Ranch, and Happy Valley Ranch. With a mission to elevate oral healthcare through personalized service and whole-body awareness, DMD Dental provides comprehensive care that integrates modern technology with a holistic approach to dental health.

