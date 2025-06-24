Urges Stockholders to Support Real Change on Sonim's Board by Voting FOR Orbic's Highly Qualified Nominees at the Annual Meeting on July 18, 2025

Vote for each Orbic's Board Nominees on the Blue Proxy Card

Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2025) - AJP Holding Company, LLC ("AJP") and Orbic North America, LLC ("Orbic"), an international leader in mobile technology innovation, today announced that they and other participants in their proxy solicitation (collectively, the "AJP/Orbic Parties") have filed definitive proxy materials with the Securities and Exchange Commission in connection with the 2025 Annual Meeting of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) ("Sonim" or the "Company").

