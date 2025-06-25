William Stern Leads Cardiff's Push for Transparency in Business Lending

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Small businesses have long been the backbone of the US economy. Unfortunately, traditional banking institutions' solutions don't often align with the unique financial needs of these crucial economic contributors. CEO William Stern and his team at Cardiff are stepping in with a bold promise for small businesses: accessible, fast, and fair working capital.

Cardiff's promise is rooted in its mission to correct what Stern sees as long-standing inefficiencies and misalignments in the world of business financing. "There are millions of small businesses fueling our economy, but they've been underbanked for too long," said Stern. "Cardiff bridges that gap and caters to the needs of small businesses nationwide."

What distinguishes Cardiff isn't just what it offers but how. Its flagship product, a working capital loan, reimagines a lending tool that once raised eyebrows: the merchant cash advance (MCA). Long criticized for high fees, variable repayment terms, and a lack of transparency, MCAs became synonymous with desperation financing. Cardiff's working capital provides business owners with an attractive option for fast financing with predictable terms.

A Different Approach to Business Lending

In Cardiff's model, businesses receive working capital in the form of a structured term loan and repay it on a regular basis over a defined period, usually three to 24 months. The terms are clear, and the repayment schedules are predictable.

Reframing what was once known as an MCAs into Revenue Based Financing , a true term loan with flat repayment terms, signals a broader shift in values: from ambiguity to clarity, from opportunism to partnership.

"In the past, small businesses didn't have many good options when banks said no," said Stern. "The merchant cash advance filled a need but often at a high cost. We took the core concepts of speed and flexibility and rebuilt it with integrity."

Meeting the Needs of Modern Businesses

The Cardiff working capital loan is particularly valuable to businesses with tight margins or inconsistent revenue patterns. Construction firms waiting on invoice payments, restaurants navigating seasonal swings, and trucking companies covering fuel and equipment costs all benefit from fast, short-term capital.

For these businesses, Cardiff's appeal lies in both speed and structure. Applications are online and streamlined. And a poor credit score isn't a barrier. Cardiff assesses the business's actual performance through recent bank activity and revenue trends. Most applicants can receive approval in a matter of hours and funding within a day.

Cardiff anchored its entire business model in simplification. There are no hidden fees, no balloon payments, and no confusing contract language. Borrowers know up front what they're borrowing, how much they'll pay back, and over what timeline.

"When a business owner understands exactly what they're getting, they can plan better, grow faster, and avoid surprises," stated Stern.

Relationship-Driven Financing

Despite operating in the fintech space, Cardiff hasn't automated away human connection. The company assigns a dedicated funding advisor to each applicant, providing guidance through the approval process and beyond. The relationship doesn't end when the loan is funded. It continues as the business grows.

This approach differentiates Cardiff in a landscape where many lenders have gone fully digital, reducing client interaction to little more than form submissions and auto-responses.

Stern believes human support still has incredible value when making financial business decisions. Cardiff's advisors take the time to understand each borrower's business cycle, revenue streams, and repayment capabilities. The result is a more personalized lending experience and better outcomes for both parties.

A Model for the Future

Inflation, shifting consumer behavior, and post-pandemic recovery all place economic pressure on small businesses. As the challenges mount, accessing working capital becomes even more crucial. Cardiff is positioned not just as a lender, but as a strategic ally, offering products that align with the realities of modern entrepreneurship.

While competitors race to digitize every aspect of finance, Cardiff is proving that technology and empathy don't have to be mutually exclusive. It's a lesson William Stern believes the entire industry can learn from.

Cardiff is more than a small business loan provider. It's a company grounded in transparency and the belief that small business owners deserve better. By transforming the outdated MCA into a responsible working capital product, Cardiff isn't just funding businesses. It's fueling progress and the promise of what's next.

For the entrepreneurs still waiting on a "yes" from their bank, Cardiff may just be the partner that finally says, "We believe in you."

