HYOGO, Japan, June 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Technica Zen, Inc. (Headquarters: Ashiya, Hyogo; CEO: Takaya Terakawa) and BSI Professional Services Japan K.K. (Headquarters: Yokohama, Kanagawa; President: Hidehiko Kojima) have jointly launched a new, customizable AI Literacy and Governance training service aimed at strengthening AI governance in Japanese companies.As AI continues to evolve and permeate various industries, there is a growing need for companies to ensure their teams - from general employees to developers and executives - are equipped with the knowledge and insights to responsibly utilize and govern AI technologies.The training program is structured into five comprehensive modules, covering both domestic and international regulations, governance frameworks, and practical implementation strategies. Each module is designed to reflect the latest developments in AI governance, including the EU AI Act, Japan's AI Service Provider Guidelines, and the newly enacted AI Promotion Law.This initiative also responds to findings from BSI's 2024 global AI maturity survey, which revealed that Japan ranked the lowest among nine countries. To address this, Technica Zen and BSI PSJ aim to instill foundational AI literacy across user levels and cultivate governance capabilities among professionals responsible for AI development and oversight.*Survey report available here: https://www.bsigroup.com/ja-JP/insights-and-media/media-centre/press-releases/2024/september/survey-ai-maturity/Starting July 1, organizations can access tailored training sessions aligned with their specific AI strategies, policies, and use cases. An on-demand version of the training featuring standard content will also be available soon.The program is supervised by globally certified experts, including AIGP(R) credential holders from the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), ensuring the training meets the highest standards in AI governance education.For details and registration, visit: https://technica-zen.com/ai-governance-training/ai-governance-training-en/About Technica ZenTechnica Zen is the one and the only independent privacy-focused consulting firm in Japan. Founded in 2015, Technica Zen has supported Japanese major companies and others to become privacy compliant. Technica Zen has a strong global presence and does business in partnership with major privacy industry players. https://technica-zen.com/?For Media Inquiries:BSI Group Japan - Sales & Marketing DivisionOCEAN GATE MINATO MIRAI 3F, 3-7-1 Minatomirai, Nishi-ku, Yokohama, Kanagawa 220-0012Tel: +81 45-414-3021Email: Japan.Marketing@bsigroup.comTechnica Zen, Inc. - Contact: Training divisionTel: +81 797-52-9139Email: info@technica-zen.comSource: Technica ZenCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.