KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The 3rd edition of the ASEAN Procurement Innovation Summit & Awards (APIS25) concluded on a high note, affirming its role as the region's most influential platform for procurement, supply chain, and sourcing professionals. Over two packed days, more than 250 delegates came together to explore transformative strategies, disruptive technologies, and leadership approaches shaping the next generation of procurement.A Strategic Platform for Innovation and InsightUnder the theme "The Next Frontier in Procurement Excellence: Elevating Standards, Driving Results, Shaping the Future", APIS25 featured a forward-looking agenda built around five strategic pillars: AI adoption, ESG integration, digital procurement, supply chain resilience, and talent development.The summit hosted high-level keynotes, Oxford-style debates, real-world case studies, fireside chats, and panel discussions offering attendees deep insights into the evolving role of procurement in driving organizational value and societal impact.Session Highlights- AI in Procurement & Resilient ContractingNorlela Tukiban (Telekom Malaysia) shared how AI-powered contract intelligence is redefining supplier risk, spend agility, and compliance.- Oxford Debate: Long-Term Value vs. Cost SavingsModerated by Jan Piskadlo (Ben Line Group) and featuring Luke Kenny, Dr. Sanjay Kumar Gupta, and Alwaleed Alabdulwahed, this lively session dissected the trade-offs between short-term gains and long-term strategic value.- Oxford Debate Stage: Is Generative AI Truly Transforming Procurement?An engaging session moderated by Zyad Khan (Dubai World Trade Centre) brought together top thinkers including Rym Khelil (SLB), Carl Kimball (Zycus), Jan Piskadlo (Ben Line Group), and Nisa Camalia (CBRE Asia Pacific) to evaluate the real-world potential of generative AI in procurement.- Supply Chain Evolution: Nearshoring & ResilienceA dynamic panel explored regional strategies to navigate disruption, enhance transparency, and foster local sourcing.- Digital Procurement TransformationIn partnership with Gold Sponsor Zycus, this session demonstrated how next-gen automation and predictive analytics are revolutionizing sourcing operations.Celebrating Excellence: ASEAN Procurement Awards 2025The highly anticipated ASEAN Procurement Awards recognized organizations and professionals driving impactful change across leadership, ESG, innovation, and transformation.Award Winners:EDOTCO Group - Leaders in Procurement Transformation for Resilient Supply ChainsBIOCON - Visionaries in Sustainable Supply Chain ExcellenceShell Malaysia - Future Leader of the Year & Supply Chain Initiative of the Year (Derrick Lopez)PERKESO - Women in Procurement Award (Fadhilah Binti Hamil)Tahakom - Procurement Innovation Award (Alwaleed Alabdulwahed)Dubai World Trade Centre - Highly Recommended: Leaders in Procurement Transformation for Resilient Supply ChainsAward SpotlightJayaprakash Krishnan, Head of Group SCM Shared Services at EDOTCO Group, delivered a high-impact presentation showcasing how EDOTCO's strategic transformation elevated procurement from a transactional role to a future-ready value driver.A Heartfelt Thank You to Our Advisory PanelThe success of APIS25 was anchored by the guidance of our respected Advisory Board:Dr. Christina SS Ooi, Luke Kenny, Jonathan Cheung, and Yang Chor Leong. Their behind-the-scenes leadership ensured the integrity, relevance, and rigor of the summit and awards.Voices that Moved the RoomWe thank our inspiring speakers including Tom Bollen, Dr. Christina SS Ooi, Rachael Bah, Jonathan Cheung, and Luke Kenny, whose insights and authenticity elevated conversations and ignited new thinking.Lucky Draw & Community MomentsThe summit closed with an energizing Lucky Draw hosted by Chairperson Tom Bollen, leaving attendees with unforgettable memories and generous giveaways.Thank You to Our Sponsors, Exhibitors & PartnersA heartfelt thank you to the sponsors and partners who helped bring this vision to life:Platinum Sponsor: GEPGold Sponsors: Zycus, iCertis, Bahwan CyberTek, Green TapeSilver Sponsor: SPEEDExhibitors: SAIBA International, Esker, Lapasar, Olive Technologies, JSOFT SolutionYour unwavering commitment to innovation and collaboration was key to APIS25's impact and reach.To our Supporting Associations and Media Partners, thank you for amplifying our mission, championing innovation, and connecting us to wider communities across the region. Together, we've sparked conversations, celebrated excellence, and shaped the future of procurement in ASEAN.Looking ForwardAPIS25 wasn't just an event, it was a movement toward procurement excellence across ASEAN. As we continue to shape the future of procurement, we remain committed to collaboration, capability-building, and community impact.See you at APIS26!