Reyna Silver Corp.: Reyna Silver Announces Pricing of Concurrent Financing

VANCOUVER, BC AND HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / Reyna Silver Corp. ("Reyna Silver" or the "Company") (TSXV:RSLV)(OTCQB:RSNVF)(FRA:4ZC) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 23, 2025 (the "June 23rd NR"), it has set the price of the securities offered in connection with the non-brokered private placement disclosed in the June 23rd NR (the "Private Placement").

As previously stated in the June 23rd NR, in connection with the definitive agreement with Torex Gold Resources Inc. ("Torex") dated June 22, 2025, pursuant to which Torex agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") of Reyna Silver (other than Shares held by Torex) by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Transaction"), Torex agreed to purchase units ("Units") of Reyna Silver for a total investment of $1.1 million pursuant to the Private Placement.

The price of each Unit to be issued under the Private Placement has now been set at $0.095, and, as previously announced, each Unit will be comprised of one Share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Purchaser Warrant"). Each Purchaser Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of $0.13 per Purchaser Warrant for a period of one year.

Reyna Silver has agreed to use the proceeds of the Private Placement to make certain payments relating to its option agreements in Nevada.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to approval of the TSXV and is expected to close the business day following receipt of such approval. The securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period.

About Reyna Silver Corp.

Reyna Silver is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company. Reyna Silver focuses on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and the United States. In Nevada USA, Reyna Silver has entered into an option to acquire 70% of the 12,058-hectare "Gryphon Summit Project". The Gryphon Project shows features indicating uniquely superimposed/overprinted Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper Carbonate Replacement (CRD), Carlin Gold and Critical Metals mineralization. Also in Nevada, Reyna Silver is advancing its option to acquire 100% of the "Medicine Springs Project" where Reyna Silver is exploring a potentially significant Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper CRD-skarn-Porphyry system. Reyna Silver's Mexican assets are 100% owned and include the "Guigui Project" and "Batopilas Project", both located in Chihuahua State. The Guigui Project covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement Deposit District and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system

