25.06.2025
TVM Capital Healthcare Appoints Dr. Su-Lin Chong in Malaysia as Investment Committee Member and Operating Partner

SINGAPORE, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TVM Capital Healthcare, a leading international healthcare private equity firm and operator focused on emerging markets, announces the appointment of Dr. Su-Lin Chong as Operating Partner and Investment Committee member. Based in Kuala Lumpur, Dr. Chong brings decades of operational leadership and clinical expertise to support the firm's investment strategy in Southeast Asia.

TVM Capital Healthcare Logo

Dr. Chong has nearly 30 years of experience across pharmaceuticals (including oncology and respiratory drugs), ambulatory and post-acute care, specialty care, and hospital management. Her knowledge of the Malaysian and regional healthcare landscape, and track record in driving operational excellence, will be key as TVM Capital Healthcare continues to expand its footprint in the region.

She began her career in hospital management at Subang Jaya Medical Centre, now part of Asia OneHealthcare, and later became founding CEO and Project Director for International Medical University's planned medical centre. Dr. Chong also served as CEO of Sunway Medical Centre for 11 years, as well as held other key hospital management leadership positions, including CEO of Beacon International Specialist Centre and Prince Court Medical Centre.

Her experience includes national healthcare policy and planning. She led the 'Healthcare lab' under PEMANDU - Malaysia's Performance and Delivery Unit - where Healthcare was a National Key Economic Area. She has consulted for public and private medical universities and contributed to new healthcare facility design and planning. She currently sits as an independent non-executive director on several boards, including AIA Bhd.

Her appointment strengthens TVM Capital Healthcare's network of Operating Partners and Senior Advisors, a cornerstone of the firm's Southeast Asia presence. Since establishing its Singapore base in 2019, the firm has sourced over 1,000 deals by building strong relationships with healthcare institutions, corporates, and industry stakeholders in Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Dr. Chong commented, "I'm honored to work with TVM Capital Healthcare at a time of dynamic transformation in Malaysia and Southeast Asia. The firm's role as an operator-not just an investor-and its focus on governance resonate with me. I look forward to helping address critical healthcare gaps in the region."

For more information, visit TVMCapitalHealthcare.com or email Holly Radel, Director, Strategic Communications and Investor Relations, TVM Capital Healthcare, Radel@tvmcapitalhealthcare.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446186/4906310/TVM_Capital_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tvm-capital-healthcare-appoints-dr-su-lin-chong-in-malaysia-as-investment-committee-member-and-operating-partner-302489958.html

