25.06.2025 05:02 Uhr
Pulpfixin Partners With University of Dayton Research Institute to Validate Performance and Sustainability of Pulp-based Labware

DAYTON, OHIO / ACCESS Newswire / June 24, 2025 / PulpFixin, a leader in sustainable product solutions for the scientific community, today announced a strategic collaboration with the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI) to scientifically validate the performance, durability, and material properties of its biodegradable and recyclable AutoRacks, Cryogenic Boxes, Pipet Tip boxes, AutoBoxes and other structural replacements of plastics throughout the Sciences.

As part of this partnership, UDRI will conduct comprehensive, third-party materials testing on PulpFixin's patented pulp-based products and proprietary FutureFilm sealant. Testing will benchmark product strength, cold chain temperature resistance, and barrier performance against the technical demands of today's life sciences, diagnostics, biotech, and pharmaceutical labs utilizing ANSI testing methods.

"UDRI has a decades-long reputation for rigorous materials research on behalf of the U.S. Department of Defense and scientific commercial partners worldwide," said Kip Matthews, President of PulpFixin. "We believe their independent testing will further validate what our customers already experience - high-performing, durable alternatives to fossil fuel based products."

The collaboration marks a significant step in PulpFixin's mission to help labs reduce the global tonnage of plastic waste into landfills and incineration streams.

"Partnering with UDRI strengthens the scientific foundation of our products," said Chad Jenkins, Chief Commercial Officer at PulpFixin. "It's not just about being biodegradable-it's about proving that sustainable solutions can meet or exceed traditional plastic performance at every level by using validated data to help drive decisions."

PulpFixin's AutoRacks, AutoBox, Pipet Tip Racks, Tube Adapters and Cryogenic Boxes are already being adopted by forward-thinking labs seeking to reduce their environmental impact without sacrificing operational efficiency. Through this partnership, the company expects to further accelerate adoption and industry credibility.

About University of Dayton Research Institute
The University of Dayton Research Institute is a driving force in the research, development and field transition of new and emerging technologies. With a passion founded on our core values - unbound innovation, dedication, respect for all, integrity and empowering others - we work in sync with our partners to elevate innovation to new heights, exceeding their goals for today and anticipating their needs of tomorrow. That is the Power of the Institute.

About PulpFixin
PulpFixin designs and manufactures sustainable product solutions to help the scientific community reduce their reliance on single-use or other unnecessary plastic. With a growing product line and custom solutions, PulpFixin is rethinking the future of science - from the lab bench to the boardroom. Visit https://www.pulpfixin.us for more information.

Media Contact:
Brian Wilson
Chief Marketing Officer
PulpFixin
brian.wilson@pulpfixin.us

SOURCE: PulpFixin



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/pulpfixin-partners-with-university-of-dayton-research-institute-to-validate-performan-1042424

