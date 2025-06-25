Ideagen, a global leader in software for regulated and high-compliance industries, today strengthened its policy management and productivity capabilities with the acquisition of ConvergePoint.

Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO

This marks another significant milestone in Ideagen's goal to empower organizations with smarter, more efficient ways to manage risk and strengthen resilience.

Ben Dorks, Ideagen CEO, said: "We're delighted to welcome ConvergePoint to the Ideagen family."

"It's a natural fit, you only have to look at the industries both businesses support to see how perfectly we align. Our customers will be able to benefit from a broader range of tools designed to streamline compliance and improve efficiency while ConvergePoint's customers will benefit from access to Ideagen's greater depth of solutions to strengthen their resilience."

Based in Texas, USA, ConvergePoint enables organisations using Microsoft 365 to efficiently manage policies and procedures, contracts, conflict of interest disclosures, safety and incident tracking and investigative case management.

Their customers include global technology brands like Samsung, financial services companies such as Paysafe and KeyBank, alongside leading utilities businesses like Ameren.

"Our combined capabilities create real strength in the compliance and policy management space," said Aju Koshy, CEO of ConvergePoint

"Joining forces with Ideagen positions us to better serve our customers with innovative solutions that respond to the challenges of today's regulatory landscape."

The collective strengths of ConvergePoint and Ideagen provides customers with a comprehensive offering for compliance and policy management, enabling organizations to streamline their processes, improve efficiency and ensure adherence to standards and regulations.

ConvergePoint's expertise in sectors such as healthcare, manufacturing and energy complements Ideagen's established solutions, further enabling both organizations to drive resilience across industries.

Close to two million daily users trust Ideagen to support them with their quality, risk, audit, health and safety and compliance needs including more than 250 global aviation organizations, nine of the top 10 global aerospace and defense corporations, more than 900 hospital and healthcare centers, 65% of the world's top food and beverage brands and over 1,000 government organizations.

This marks Ideagen's second acquisition in 2025 and twelfth since the start of 2023.

KPMG Corporate Finance served as exclusive investment banking advisor to ConvergePoint.

About Ideagen

Ideagen is a trusted leader in governance, risk, and compliance software, supporting organizations globally with solutions that enhance operational performance, address regulatory requirements, and mitigate risk. Serving industries including healthcare, manufacturing, energy, and financial services, Ideagen's products empower businesses to operate with confidence in an unpredictable world. Learn more at www.ideagen.com.

About ConvergePoint

ConvergePoint is a leading provider of regulatory compliance management solutions built on Microsoft 365 SharePoint Online. The platform offers a full suite for managing the lifecycle of policies and procedures, contracts, conflict of interest disclosures, and incidents. Designed for mid-size and enterprise organizations, the solution extends Microsoft 365 with built-in best practices, workflow automation, version control, audit trails, advanced search, and real-time reporting, all within the existing SharePoint infrastructure.

