Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2025) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (TRADEGATE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) (the "Company" or "Manganese X") is pleased to announce encouraging news for its flagship Woodstock, New Brunswick, Battery Hill Manganese Project ("Battery Hill") following the recent release of the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan (the "Action Plan") by the Prime Minister's Office of Canada.

The Action Plan, announced during the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, underscores Canada's leadership role in strengthening responsible and secure supply chains for critical minerals - essential for clean energy, battery technologies, and economic security.

"This Action Plan specifically encourages investment in mining and processing projects like ours," said Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X. "It's a clear signal that Battery Hill is on the right track and aligned with both Canada's and the G7's vision for critical minerals. With the launch of our upcoming Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), we're more optimistic than ever about moving forward."

Key highlights of the G7 Critical Minerals Action Plan include:

Mobilizing investment in mining and processing to overcome permitting and financing challenges;

Supporting local value creation and responsible mining practices;

Encouraging collaboration among governments, Indigenous peoples, industry, and local communities;

Promoting innovation in critical minerals processing, recycling, and sustainable supply chains.

The Action Plan highlights manganese, among other critical minerals, as central to global decarbonization efforts and next-generation battery production, reinforcing the strategic importance of Battery Hill to Canada's future.

The full statement from the Prime Minister's Office can be found at the following link https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/statements/2025/06/17/g7-critical-minerals-action-plan.

Manganese X remains committed to advancing Battery Hill as a key contributor to the North American critical minerals supply chain.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, thereby becoming the first public actively traded manganese mining company in Canada and US to commercialize EV compliant high purity manganese, potentially supplying the North American supply chain. The Company intends on supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries, as well as striving to achieve new carbon-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost.

For more information, visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, statements relating to the future operations and activities of Manganese X, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to the Company's goals and plans for 2025, including, among other items, the anticipated benefits of the Action Plan, the Company's plans to advance its PFS, and its belief in the strategic importance of Battery Hill. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Manganese X, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filings on SEDAR+, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Manganese X does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

