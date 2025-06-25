Anzeige
25.06.2025
Organizing Committee of the 7th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province: The Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province Fuels High-quality Tourism Development

FUYUAN, China, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At dawn, at Fuyuan's Dongji Pavilion on a hilltop, tourists are holding their breaths as they wait for a breathtaking sunrise. Soon, the banner of the 7th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province will fly high in China's easternmost city.

The Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province Fuels High-quality Tourism Development

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At this very moment, Fuyuan is unfolding its charm to welcome guests from all over the world. At the Shell Beach Camp, a new facility popular among young people, the river gently kisses the shoreline, and the white sand beach beckons vacationers. At the Wild Bear Park on Heixiazi Island, cubs playing in the water with their moms vividly portrays the harmony between man and nature. At the Cranberry Base that resembles a massive sea of rubies, the blend of agriculture and sightseeing draws a large number of visitors. Optimizing port facilities and streamlining customs clearance, the conference motivates the city to boost port services and foster an important hub for regional collaboration in Northeast Asia.

The conference has been successfully staged in Harbin, Yichun, Heihe, Mudanjiang, Daqing, and Qiqihar. This year, the baton is passed to Fuyuan, a jurisdiction of Jiamusi.

For the people of Heilongjiang, the conference has been an essential event ever since the Party Committee and the Government of Heilongjiang chose a host city every year since 2018. Now, the 7th session is around the corner.

City after city, the conference has greatly enhanced the tourism infrastructure, public service system, and economic and social development, stimulating new ideas, concepts, and measures for the future. As a result, more and more tourists put Heilongjiang on their destination list. According to the Heilongjiang Bureau of Statistics, the province welcomed 282.398 million tourists in 2024 (a year-on-year growth of 29.1%), who spent 370.12 billion yuan (a year-on-year growth of 67.1%).

This year, the conference will uphold the principles of "simple, safe, and exciting," adopt the theme of "creating new momentum for integration, sharing new opportunities in tourism," build platforms for tourism cooperation, innovative application, and consumption upgrading, improve market-oriented operation, standardized construction, well-regulated management, and intelligent practice in tourism, and unlock potential in spending. At the end of the day, the conference is expected to help the city thrive and benefit the community.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 7th Tourism Industry Development Conference in Heilongjiang Province



Contact person: Ms. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558

