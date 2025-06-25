Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia Tbk (BRI): BRI Becomes First in Indonesia to Issue IDR 5 Trillion Social Bond to Support Inclusive, Sustainable Financing

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, (IDX: BBRI) has officially issued its first Sustainable Social Bond Phase I Year 2025, valued at IDR 5 trillion. The issuance received strong interest with an oversubscription of IDR 6.57 trillion-1.31 times the initial target.

BRI President Director Hery Gunardi speaks at the signing of BRI's Phase 1 Sustainable Bond Agreement

This bond is part of BRI's Sustainable Public Offering Program I, which aims to raise a total of IDR 20 trillion. With this issuance, BRI becomes the first bank in Indonesia to issue a Social Bond.

The agreement signing was attended by BRI President Director Hery Gunardi, Director of Treasury & International Banking Farida Thamrin, Director of Operations Hakim Putratama, joint lead underwriters, and supporting institutions.

BRI President Director Hery Gunardi explained that the bank's decision to issue a Social Bond stems from the limited availability of socially focused securities instruments in Indonesia. "This also serves as concrete proof of BRI's commitment to maintaining ESG-oriented financing," said Hery.

He further stated that the Social Bond issuance is aligned with the bank's strategy to strengthen its funding structure through the diversification of wholesale-based funding sources. "This move also serves as part of the company's strategy to broaden access to more competitive and sustainable capital markets," he added.

The bond has received a Triple A (idAAA) rating from the Indonesian credit rating agency PEFINDO and is offered in three series:

Series A: 2-year tenor with a fixed interest rate of 6.45% per annum

Series B: 3-year tenor with a fixed interest rate of 6.55% per annum

Series C: 5-year tenor with a fixed interest rate of 6.60% per annum

Issued through a bookbuilding process, the bond involves prominent underwriters including PT BRI Danareksa Sekuritas, PT Trimegah Sekuritas Indonesia Tbk, PT Mandiri Sekuritas, PT DBS Vickers Sekuritas Indonesia, PT Indo Premier Sekuritas, and PT Bahana Sekuritas. The Social Framework was developed with ESG Coordinator Bank DBS Indonesia.

The bond will be listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) and registered with KSEI. Coupon payments will be made quarterly, with a full principal repayment (bullet payment) at maturity.

Hery concluded that this issuance reinforces BRI's commitment to expanding financial inclusion and empowering communities through sustainable financing.

For more information about BANK BRI, visit www.bri.co.id

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718525/BRI_President_Director_Hery_Gunardi_speaks_signing_BRI_s_Phase_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bri-becomes-first-in-indonesia-to-issue-idr-5-trillion-social-bond-to-support-inclusive-sustainable-financing-302490596.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
