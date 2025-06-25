

Singapore Changi Airport APM System





TOKYO, June 25, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) has received an order for the renewal (refurbishment) of the Automated People Mover (APM) system(Note) at Singapore Changi Airport. The contract was placed through Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. (MHI-AP), MHI's Asia Regional Office headquartered in Singapore. The project encompasses the renewal of facilities for key systems such as signals, communications, and tracks to strengthen the safe and smooth transportation system. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2030.MHI delivered a complete APM system for Singapore Changi Airport in 2007, connecting the approximately 6,400 meters between the airport's three terminals. MHI has since undertaken work to enhance the system's transport capacity, including increasing the number of vehicles, and has continually provided operation and maintenance (O&M) under contract.Since the project is for refurbishment of the existing line that is currently in operation, the renewal work needs to be conducted while maintaining smooth operation with minimal service disruption on the existing route. MHI will draw on the know-how and experience it has cultivated through previous construction projects to provide users of Singapore Changi Airport, one of Southeast Asia's leading hub airports, with a more comfortable and reliable way to travel within the airport.MHI Group will continue to contribute to the world through services that ensure the comfortable and safe transport of people and goods.(Note) APM systems are used worldwide to connect air terminals, or function as transportation systems that serve areas near airports.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.comSource: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.