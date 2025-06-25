The company's platform enables non-technical business users to rapidly deploy advanced voice AI that previously required specialized teams, big budgets, and long onboarding times

Funding will fuel Synthflow AI's global growth and accelerate further expansion into mid-market and enterprise clients, including contact centers

Synthflow AI, the voice AI platform for automated phone calls, today announced a $20M Series A investment round to drive the next wave of enterprise adoption for AI voice agents. The round is led by Accel, with participation from existing investors Atlantic Labs and Singular. This follows the company's seed round last year, bringing the total funding to $30M. The new capital will support global expansion, including the opening of a new office in the US, and accelerate development of its best-in-class voice AI agent platform.

After decades of slow progress, voice AI technology is at a turning point. Recent breakthroughs have made it viable for enterprises to deploy AI voice agents at scale across a wide range of use cases. From customer service to appointment scheduling and lead qualification, these agents can transform global operations, delivering exceptional support at a fraction of the cost.

For contact centers and business process outsourcing (BPO) companies that dominate the $159B US customer service market, this shift presents a major growth opportunity, driven by always-on voice agents that deliver natural conversations. Until now, deploying this technology while standing out in an increasingly crowded space has been a challenge, demanding deep AI expertise, specialized teams, inflated budgets, and drawn-out onboarding.

Founded in 2023 by serial entrepreneurs Albert Astabatsyan, Hakob Astabatsyan, and Sassun Mirzakhan-Saky, Synthflow AI democratizes access to advanced voice AI with a no-code platform that lets enterprises easily create, deploy and scale natural-sounding, cost-effective voice agents tailored to their business needs.

Designed for non-technical users, Synthflow AI's white-label voice agents require zero code, are highly customizable, and can handle everything from simple inquiries to complex workflows including customer support, appointment scheduling, inbound lead qualification, AI-to-human call transfers, and collecting and sharing real-time information at scale. With over 200 integrations across calendars, CRMs and telephony systems, Synthflow AI can be implemented rapidly and cost effectively, a contrast to the typical six-month onboarding required by legacy vendors.

Synthflow AI's pioneering AI Voice Operating System (OS) is built to be indistinguishable from a human voice, offering the best-in-class quality, low latency, and high reliability. It can handle complex, high-value use cases with no human intervention. Since its seed round in 2024, Synthflow AI has expanded its R&D team to further boost product performance and has rapidly scaled to integrate with BPO providers and contact centers worldwide.

Synthflow AI agents have already delivered measurable impact:

Over 5 million hours of contact center operations saved

35% more calls answered compared to non-AI operators

45 million calls handled with a 99.9% uptime

Hakob Astabatsyan, co-founder and CEO of Synthflow AI, said: "Businesses and their customers are becoming increasingly comfortable communicating with AI agents. Our mission at Synthflow AI is to make high-quality, low-cost AI voice agents more accessible to improve customer services everywhere. The BPO and contact center market represents a massive opportunity for us, and we're already experiencing significant growth in this sector thanks to the simplicity of our no-code platform and the reliability and quality of our AI voice agents. This funding will help us accelerate this growth and scale our product so that we can continue pioneering Voice AI technology globally."

Luca Bocchio, Partner at Accel, said: "Voice AI is at a real inflection point, voice agents have been improving rapidly and have never been more cost effective to deploy. The Synthflow AI team is seizing the moment from legacy players by making this technology more accessible. The market opportunity for deploying voice agents in traditional customer support use cases is vast and, as infrastructure continues to evolve and AI capabilities improve further, new emerging use cases in areas such as healthcare, financial services, education and more will continue to open up. Hakob and the team's technical expertise and momentum so far have been impressive. We're delighted to be investing in their vision and joining the journey ahead."

About Synthflow AI

Synthflow AI is a no-code platform for deploying voice AI agents that automate phone calls across contact center operations and business process outsourcing (BPO) at scale. A G2 Grid Leader for AI Agents, Synthflow helps mid-market and enterprise companies manage routine calls to save teams time and resources without increasing headcount. Backed by Accel and trusted by over 1,000 customers, its growth reflects a broader industry shift toward sophisticated and accessible conversational AI in a global market projected to reach $168.2 billion.

About Accel

Accel is a global venture capital firm that is the first partner to exceptional teams everywhere, from inception through all phases of private company growth. Atlassian, Bumble, Celonis, CrowdStrike, Deliveroo, Fiverr, Freshworks, Miro, Qualtrics, Scale, Segment, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, and UiPath are among the companies Accel has backed over the past 40+ years. We help ambitious entrepreneurs build iconic global businesses. For more, visit www.accel.com.

