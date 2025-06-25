LIfT BioSciences Expands U.S. Footprint with New Facility at Portal Innovations, Houston Helix Park



London, 25 June 2025- LIfT BioSciences, ('LIfT' or 'the Company'), a rapidly emerging biotech and the global leader in neutrophil immunotherapies, today announces it has entered into an agreement with Portal Innovations, a life sciences venture capital firm, providing LIfT with access to Portal's state-of-the-art 30,000 sq. ft. labs and office space in Houston Helix Park, Texas, one of the fastest growing life-science ecosystems in the United States.

This strategic expansion significantly strengthens LIfT's transatlantic footprint, complementing its existing operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and United States, and positioning the Company to accelerate the development of its first-in-class Immuno-Modulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) designed to overcome treatment resistance in solid tumours.

Alex Blyth, Chief Executive Officer of LIfT Biosciences said: "In addition to premium lab and office spaces, Portal Innovationsprovides LIfT with a unique ecosystem of scientific expertise, with proximity to the highly distinguished clinical trial center in MD Anderson. It is an important milestone in our journey to deliver curative neutrophil immunotherapies to patients globally."

Zach Hightower, Director of Business Development at Portal Innovations added:"Portal Innovations is designed to help innovative companies like LIfT move rapidly from discovery to clinical and commercial success through curated capital, best-in-class infrastructure, and access to a strong life sciences network. LIfT's novel immunotherapy approach exemplifies the innovative science that we aim to support, and we believe they will be a great fit in our collaborative environment. We look forward to welcoming them into our growing Houston ecosystem."

As part of this agreement, LIfT will benefit from Portal's fully serviced laboratory environment, tailored operational and safety support, and a robust programme of networking, investor events, and expert advisory resources, allowing LIfT to scale its U.S. operations as it advances its clinical programs. Houston Helix Park's ecosystem includes academic and clinical leaders; all of whom offer potential collaboration opportunities as LIfT advances its platform toward clinical translation. Portal's venture development model also offers access to strategic capital, providing LIfT with flexible options to support future U.S. growth.



About LIfT BioSciences

LIfT Biosciences is a UK & Ireland biotech that is bringing to market a first-in-class allogeneic alpha neutrophil immunotherapy that overcomes treatment resistance in solid tumours by reconstituting immune competence. LIfT's Immunomodulatory Alpha Neutrophils (IMANs) kill in a non-antigen specific manner and turn the tumour microenvironment against the tumour to give a durable total immune response and lasting immunity. The patented breakthrough N-LIfT platform is produced using exceptional stem cells (iPSC or HSC), a proprietary enhancement media and genetic engineering.

The company is preparing initiatives with a range of pharmaceutical license partners to develop a portfolio of engineered IMAN immunotherapies to destroy a range of solid tumours. See www.LIfTBiosciences.com.



Further information

Investors:

Alex Blyth

ablyth@LIfTBioSciences.com

Media:

ICR Healthcare

Lindsey Neville, Namrata Taak, Evi Useh

liftbiosciences@icrhealthcare.com