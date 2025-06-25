



























HONG KONG, June 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - The Payment Cards Group Limited ('PCG'), a cloud-native payment processor and acquirer, and its members have continued to deepen diversified development this year, actively promoting innovation in payment technology and social inclusion. In May 2025, PCG's digital payment acceptance business, Yedpay, showcased the new 'Pay & Take' one-stop merchant payment solution in collaboration with Mobile.Cards at HOFEX 2025, Asia's Leading Food & Hospitality Tradeshow. Meanwhile, BBMSL, the payment solutions provider under PCG, once again served as the official payment partner for Ginsanity Hong Kong 2025, the largest gin festival in Hong Kong. Additionally, A3A, PCG's startup business and Asia's first cloud-based payment processing and settlement platform, was invited to participate in the 'HK Tech 300 Expo,' a large-scale innovation and entrepreneurship exhibition hosted by City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK). While expanding its business, PCG has remained committed to philanthropy. It sponsored the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation 30th Anniversary Charity Dinner to promote social inclusion. Furthermore, PCG has recently moved into a new office, marking a new chapter in corporate development.Yedpay joins forces with partners to drive digital transformation for merchantsFollowing the launch of the 'DBS MAX Merchant Solutions,' a one-stop solution for managing sales operations developed in collaboration with DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ('DBS Hong Kong') in 2024, Yedpay and DBS Hong Kong were invited to the Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association (RTIA) networking lunch on May 7 to introduce the solution to the retail technology community. By leveraging the strengths of Yedpay and DBS Hong Kong, the 'DBS MAX Merchant Solutions' streamlines payment collections and enhances operational efficiency for merchants, offering POS settlements as quickly as 1 business day* after transactions exclusively for customers of the solution.From May 14 to 16, Yedpay and Mobile.Cards showcased the 'Pay & Take' one-stop merchant payment solution at HOFEX 2025. By integrating seamless digital payment and settlement services from Yedpay and 'DBS MAX Merchant Solutions' with Mobile.Cards' membership system and e-commerce app, 'Pay & Take' helps merchants enhance customer experience, strengthen customer loyalty, and leverage big data to develop more effective marketing strategies.BBMSL partners with Ginsanity Hong Kong 2025 to promote cashless paymentsIn addition to promoting innovative payment solutions, PCG's members have continued to support Hong Kong's mega-event economy. This year, BBMSL once again served as the official payment partner for Ginsanity Hong Kong 2025, the largest gin festival in Hong Kong. From May 16 to 17, BBMSL provided digital payment services for food and beverage stalls at PMQ in Central, allowing attendees to enjoy quick and seamless cashless payments with a simple tap.A3A showcases leadership in payment technology at HK Tech 300 ExpoPCG's innovation capabilities have continued to receive widespread recognition and support. PCG's startup business, A3A, was invited by CityUHK to participate in the large-scale innovation and entrepreneurship exhibition 'HK Tech 300 Expo,' held from May 23 to 24. At the expo, A3A showcased its latest innovations and explored future opportunities in FinTech, forging valuable connections for potential partnerships and investments. A3A's ongoing developments highlight PCG's strong innovation capabilities in the FinTech arena.PCG practices corporate social responsibility to foster social inclusionIn addition to enhancing the payment ecosystem and supporting Hong Kong's economic development through innovative payment technology, PCG Group is also dedicated to promoting social inclusion. On May 24, PCG proudly sponsored the Hong Kong Society for Rehabilitation 30th Anniversary Charity Dinner, uniting the community and raising public awareness about people with disabilities. At the event, Culturecom Holdings Limited (0343.HK) generously donated five precious artworks created by the "Godfather of Hong Kong Comics,' Mr. Tony Wong Yuk-long for charity auction, which generated tremendous excitement among attendees. Yedpay facilitated seamless digital payments for auction and raffle tickets through secure, contactless transactions. Many attendees embraced digital payments over cash, underscoring the smooth and convenient experience. Adding to the spirit of generosity, BBMSL contributed to the evening's success by providing special gifts for attendees, encouraging continued support for the disabled community.Looking ahead, PCG will continue to actively engage in charitable activities and strive to give back to the community. While advancing its development in the digital payment industry, PCG remains dedicated to its corporate social responsibility and to promoting an inclusive society.Relocation to new office marks a new chapter in corporate developmentTo enhance the Group's services and create a more dynamic work environment, PCG officially moved into a brand-new office on May 19, while BBMSL began its relocation to the new office on June 2. PCG sincerely thanks all partners and customers for their continued support. This relocation marks a significant milestone in PCG's development. To enhance the Group's services and create a more dynamic work environment, PCG officially moved into a brand-new office on May 19, while BBMSL began its relocation to the new office on June 2. PCG sincerely thanks all partners and customers for their continued support. This relocation marks a significant milestone in PCG's development. Moving forward, PCG and its members remain committed to serving merchants and working together towards a brighter future.

PCG New Address:
Suites 601-2 & 10-14, 6/F, North Tower, World Finance Centre, 19 Canton Road, Harbour City, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong

*Only be applicable to offline transactions completed through Yedpay POS Device and is subject to the actual cases of individual merchants and Yedpay's final review. Meanwhile, A3A, another member of PCG, has developed a cloud-native payment processing platform that operates through RESTful APIs, significantly reducing costs and streamlining complex processes while providing users with real-time transaction data and insights. As an acquiring processor, PCG serves as the backbone infrastructure of the entire payment industry by its Asia's 1st cloud-based processing and settlement platform. Rooted in Hong Kong with a global vison, PCG seeks to empower merchants with cutting-edge payment technology solutions and drive high-quality development in the global payment ecosystem. For more information, please visit PCG's website: https://www.yedpay.com/en/For media enquiries, please contact:The Payment Cards Group LimitedAlice SiuTel: (852) 9121 8145Email: alice.siu@a3a.globalAJA (IR and Communications)Avy YuTel: (852) 9500 4443Email: avy.yu@ajacapital.com.hk / info@ajacapital.com.hkSource: The Payment Cards Group Limited (PCG)Copyright 2025 ACN Newswire . 