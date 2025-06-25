Executives from Qcells, Talon PV and Solar Manufacturers For America (SEMA) say extending the Section 48E tax credit with the domestic content bonus levels the playing field so US manufacturers can pay off factory investments made in good faith under the credit. From pv magazine USA Solar manufacturing in the United States is currently supporting 75,400 jobs across 90 facilities, $5. 9 billion in earnings and $11. 5 billion in GDP, according to a recent report by the American Clean Power Association. However, it wasn't always that way. An effort to on-shore U. S. solar manufacturing industry ...

